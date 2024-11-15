Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp brings 'Draft' indicator for managing unfinished messages: Details

WhatsApp brings 'Draft' indicator for managing unfinished messages: Details

The new Draft indicator is rolling out globally on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp

WhatsApp Message Drafts

WhatsApp Message Drafts

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a Message Drafts feature to help users manage unfinished messages. In a press release, WhatsApp stated that the feature is designed to provide an easy and efficient way to locate and complete messages left incomplete.
 
With this update, WhatsApp will display a "Draft" indicator on any unsent message and move the relevant conversation to the top of the inbox. According to the company, this feature is particularly useful if users are interrupted or distracted while typing or forget to send a message. It allows them to quickly return to incomplete conversations, saving time and effort.
 
Announcing the new feature on his WhatsApp channel, Mark Zuckerberg said, “we all need this” feature. The new Draft indicator is rolling out globally on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.
 
Earlier this month, Meta announced the introduction of the Lists feature for WhatsApp, aimed at helping users organise their inbox. This feature allows users to create custom filters for categorising conversations, such as lists for family, work, or neighbourhood groups. Once a category is selected, only contacts within that list are displayed in the inbox.

More From This Section

Google Gemini app on Apple App Store

iPhones get stand-alone Gemini AI app with Live feature, deeper integration

Weltzeituhr (World Time Clock) in Berlin (Image: Shutterstock)

The era of nuclear clocks is almost here: What it means for the world

Bitcoin, crypto

Crypto industry lobbies Trump, allies to capitalise on US election wins

ISRO sets up first space education lab in AP's Keyi Panyor district

ISRO sets up first space education lab in AP's Keyi Panyor district

Tech Wrap November 14

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

WhatsApp also offers chat filters, introduced earlier this year, to organise chats using preset lists for unread messages, group conversations, and a customisable favourites list.There is also an “All” tab that shows all chats in the inbox.
 

Also Read

Whatsapp

SC dismisses PIL seeking WhatsApp ban over non-compliance with govt rules

Whatsapp

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android causing green unresponsive screen glitch: Report

Tech Wrap November 6

Tech wrap Nov 6: WhatsApp image search, Nothing OS 3.0, Xiaomi HyperOS

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will allow reverse image search through Google: Details here

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features Mark Zuckerberg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon