WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out multi-account support for iPhone users, allowing them to use two WhatsApp numbers within the same app, a feature Android users have had since 2023. According to WABetaInfo, the update makes it easier for people who manage work and personal numbers to switch accounts without logging out or relying on the WhatsApp Business app. The report noted that each account maintains its own chat history, notifications, media settings, privacy controls and backup data, ensuring one account does not interfere with the other.

WhatsApp multi-account support on iOS: How does it work

According to the report, the update allows users to use two different WhatsApp accounts inside one app, without needing a second device or a separate business app. According to a previous report, some beta testers noted that a new option inside the Settings page was added to add an additional account. This appears either as an “Account List” section or a shortcut next to the QR code icon. From there, users can add a completely new number, log in to an existing account or link a companion account by scanning a QR code.

The report mentioned that each account keeps its own chat history, notifications, media settings, privacy preferences and backup options, ensuring that one account does not affect the other. Notifications will clearly show which account received a message, which will likely help avoid confusion while managing two profiles. Switching between accounts is also said to be simple. As reported, they can change accounts through the Account List, by long-pressing the Settings tab or through a quick double-tap gesture. WhatsApp's App Lock support, such as Face ID, Touch ID or passcode, will continue to work when switching to a protected account. Removing an account is possible through the Account section and previously used numbers are saved to make logging back in easier later. The feature is rolling out gradually to both beta and stable users in the coming weeks.