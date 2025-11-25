Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

Microsoft is experimenting with a background preloading system of File Explorer in Windows 11 to reduce the lag users encounter when launching the app. The change is being trialled in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 in both the Dev and Beta channels, with a broader rollout expected for early 2026.

The move comes after widespread reports of sluggish performance, where opening File Explorer can take more than a second and often displays a blank window with a “Working on it…” message before the contents appear. According to a report by Gadgets Now, the slowdown has frustrated users, especially since File Explorer on Windows 10 typically opened almost instantly, and the delays on Windows 11 have been observed across a range of hardware configurations.

With the new change, Windows will keep File Explorer pre-prepared in the background so that the window can open almost instantly when the user launches it. The capability will be switched on by default, but those who prefer not to use it can turn it off in Folder Options by deselecting "Enable window preloading for faster launch times" in the View section. According to Microsoft, users shouldn't notice anything different apart from quicker load times, and early tests suggest the background preloading has only a small effect on memory usage.