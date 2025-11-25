Home / Technology / Tech News / Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

A new Google Play services update hints at a one-tap media transfer feature for Android, making it easier to shift audio across supported devices as users move between locations

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Google
Google has begun rolling out an update to Google Play services, which may let users switch devices for media with just one tap. In simpler words, this means that as users move between locations, Google will automatically suggest they switch the device for media output, for example, switching from earbuds to Bluetooth speakers. The rollout of this feature is gradual, meaning not everyone will see this immediately.
 
The release notes of Google Play services version 25.46 read, “With this new feature, you'll get one-tap transfer device suggestion chips in the media object and suggested devices section in the media output switcher.” 

What does the new one-tap media switching feature resemble?

According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature appears to be similar to what Google previewed in January 2023. The report recalled Google saying, “Through notifications on your devices, you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home. As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device.”
 
Google said it is working on a feature that lets audio follow users as they move between devices, with Spotify and YouTube Music identified as early partners. This capability was first hinted at when Spotify Connect integration appeared in the Android media switcher in 2024.

Why does the latest update suggest a shift in Google’s approach?

The latest description in the release notes of Google Play services suggests a slight shift, as users would need to access the media switcher directly. The update appears to be nearing release and would sit alongside existing tools like Tap to Cast between Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. 

What is Find Hub location sharing?

Additionally, the release also talked about Find Hub. Google wrote, “Support the new Find Hub item location sharing feature by providing a service to manage the encryption and aggregation of item locations shared by URL.” In simpler terms, this means that developers can now integrate a URL in their location tracking tags, which users can share with others for easier tracking of location.
 
This may tie into Google’s earlier plan to let users share the location of their Bluetooth trackers with select airlines starting early next year. The feature, first shown at Google I/O 2025, is meant to help travellers locate misplaced baggage more easily. Notably, Apple already offers a similar service for several airlines, including Air India.

Topics :GoogleTechnology NewsAndroid

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

