Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

Google has begun rolling out an update to Google Play services, which may let users switch devices for media with just one tap. In simpler words, this means that as users move between locations, Google will automatically suggest they switch the device for media output, for example, switching from earbuds to Bluetooth speakers. The rollout of this feature is gradual, meaning not everyone will see this immediately.

The release notes of Google Play services version 25.46 read, “With this new feature, you'll get one-tap transfer device suggestion chips in the media object and suggested devices section in the media output switcher.”

ALSO READ: OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more What does the new one-tap media switching feature resemble? According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature appears to be similar to what Google previewed in January 2023. The report recalled Google saying, “Through notifications on your devices, you’ll be able to tap to start listening to a podcast in the car, continue on your phone and headphones and finish on your TV at home. As you move your physical location, you’ll see these media notifications on your phone or other devices asking if you’d like to transfer the audio over to a nearby device.”

Google said it is working on a feature that lets audio follow users as they move between devices, with Spotify and YouTube Music identified as early partners. This capability was first hinted at when Spotify Connect integration appeared in the Android media switcher in 2024. Why does the latest update suggest a shift in Google’s approach? The latest description in the release notes of Google Play services suggests a slight shift, as users would need to access the media switcher directly. The update appears to be nearing release and would sit alongside existing tools like Tap to Cast between Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.