Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

Microsoft is testing background preloading for File Explorer in Windows 11 to cut launch delays and improve responsiveness, with broader rollout expected in early 2026

Windows 11

Windows 11

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is experimenting with a background preloading system of File Explorer in Windows 11 to reduce the lag users encounter when launching the app. The change is being trialled in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 in both the Dev and Beta channels, with a broader rollout expected for early 2026.
 
The move comes after widespread reports of sluggish performance, where opening File Explorer can take more than a second and often displays a blank window with a “Working on it…” message before the contents appear. According to a report by Gadgets Now, the slowdown has frustrated users, especially since File Explorer on Windows 10 typically opened almost instantly, and the delays on Windows 11 have been observed across a range of hardware configurations.
 

How will File Explorer eliminate launch delays and lag

With the new change, Windows will keep File Explorer pre-prepared in the background so that the window can open almost instantly when the user launches it. The capability will be switched on by default, but those who prefer not to use it can turn it off in Folder Options by deselecting “Enable window preloading for faster launch times” in the View section.

Also Read

Windows 11

Microsoft adds on-device AI to Windows 11's Advanced Paste: What's new

Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Anthropic

Anthropic's valuation hits $350 bn as Microsoft, Nvidia seal major AI deal

Satya Nadella

Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella's three-day India visit to begin Dec 10

 
According to Microsoft, users shouldn’t notice anything different apart from quicker load times, and early tests suggest the background preloading has only a small effect on memory usage.

What else is included in the latest Windows 11 Insider build

Microsoft in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 also rolled out its Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) for Windows PCs, bringing a console-like interface to laptops, desktops and tablets when navigating with a controller. Originally debuting on ASUS’ ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds — and later expanding to the MSI Claw — this UI transforms the game-browsing and launching experience to feel more like an Xbox than a traditional PC.

More From This Section

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

Google's one-tap media device transfer

Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

OnePlus Ace 6T unveiled in China

OnePlus Ace 6T could be the 15R in India: Specifications, colours, and more

Shopping Research in ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research: Here is how it works

Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5

Anthropic rolls out Claude Opus 4.5 and new Claude Code desktop app

Topics : Technology News Microsoft Windows 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon