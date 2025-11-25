Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap adds an AI-powered chat that gives personalised insights into users' yearly listening habits, along with creative, shareable graphics

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
YouTube Music has reportedly started rolling out its 2025 Recap, giving users an early preview of their annual listening trends. As spotted by 9to5Google, this year’s standout upgrade is a new AI-powered chat feature ‘Ask anything about your 2025 listening experience’ that lets users ask questions about their habits and receive personalised insights. While Spotify first popularised year-end recaps with Wrapped, other streaming platforms, including YouTube Music, have adopted similar formats over the years.

YouTube Music 2025 Recap: What’s new

According to the report, users can check whether the feature is available by opening the YouTube Music app and tapping their profile picture in the top-right corner. On both Android and iOS, they can go to your Recap and select Get your Recap to begin. The Recap opens in a story-style format and users can switch between different sections using the carousel they prefer. 
 
The 2025 Recap opens with a summary of how long you listened throughout the year, along with your “longest streak.” It also shows your most-played song and your top five tracks. Users can save their personalised playlist and there are additional playlists covering the September–November listening period.
 
There is also a breakdown of users’ top artist, labelled as “your musical bestie.” A calendar view shows the exact days you played them. Another insight, called the “musical passport,” highlights how many different places or countries your favourite artists come from. Other familiar sections include top albums, podcasts, genres and a final summary graphic. 
 
What does the new AI chat feature offer
 
The standout addition for 2025 Recap is the integration of Ask about your year AI chat. 9to5Google reported that this year’s Recap uses YouTube Music’s AI assistant, Ask Music, to offer interactive commentary. Users can ask questions like “How did my listening change over the year?”, “Describe my listening as a weather report,” or “Was my music more chill or hype?”. Each response is designed to be shareable, making it easier for users to post personalised graphics on social platforms. The feature is rolling out gradually and will be available to users soon in coming days.
 

Topics :Tech NewsMusic streaming appsYouTube IndiaMusic fans

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

