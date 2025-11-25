OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

OpenAI’s first-ever consumer hardware product — being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive — has now moved into the prototyping phase. Speaking at Emerson Collective’s 2025 Demo Day, Ive said the device could arrive in “less than” two years, offering the clearest timeline yet for the anticipated AI hardware project.

Although OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Ive still kept most details private, both hinted that the design direction is now final, suggesting a product that aims to rethink how users interact with AI beyond smartphones and computers.

Altman described the latest prototype as “simple and beautiful and playful,” adding that earlier versions did not evoke the instinctive “I want to pick up that thing and take a bite out of it” reaction — but that the current design finally does. Ive echoed this, saying he gravitates towards solutions that appear “almost naive in their simplicity” yet feel approachable and unintimidating.

ALSO READ: OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research: Here is how it works These comments arrive after earlier reports highlighting internal challenges around defining the device’s personality, interaction model, and the compute capacity needed to run such a product reliably at scale. OpenAI’s first AI device: What to expect OpenAI may rely on a tiny projector to display information on nearby surfaces instead of including a built-in display. While neither Altman nor Ive revealed specifics about the form factor, earlier reporting by the Financial Times suggested that the device is expected to be palm-sized and screen-free, designed to pick up audio and visual cues from the real world and respond contextually. A Bloomberg report added thatmay rely on a tiny projector to display information on nearby surfaces instead of including a built-in display.

According to the Financial Times, people familiar with the project said that users will likely communicate with it through a camera, a microphone, and a speaker. Multiple cameras may be included for spatial awareness. The device is reportedly meant to sit on a desk or table but remain portable enough to carry around, much like a small everyday companion. ALSO READ: Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India from Dec 1: Price, features A key aspect of the experience could be its “always-on” nature, with sensors collecting ambient signals throughout the day to help build an ongoing “memory” for the assistant. This aligns with OpenAI’s broader push towards context-aware AI systems that remember tasks and adapt to users over time.