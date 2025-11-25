Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

OpenAI and Jony Ive have confirmed that their first AI hardware product has entered prototyping, with the design now locked in and a launch expected in under two years

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s first AI hardware concept has reportedly entered prototyping (Photo: Bloomberg)
OpenAI’s first-ever consumer hardware product — being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive — has now moved into the prototyping phase. Speaking at Emerson Collective’s 2025 Demo Day, Ive said the device could arrive in “less than” two years, offering the clearest timeline yet for the anticipated AI hardware project.
 
Although OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Ive still kept most details private, both hinted that the design direction is now final, suggesting a product that aims to rethink how users interact with AI beyond smartphones and computers.
 
Altman described the latest prototype as “simple and beautiful and playful,” adding that earlier versions did not evoke the instinctive “I want to pick up that thing and take a bite out of it” reaction — but that the current design finally does. Ive echoed this, saying he gravitates towards solutions that appear “almost naive in their simplicity” yet feel approachable and unintimidating.
These comments arrive after earlier reports highlighting internal challenges around defining the device’s personality, interaction model, and the compute capacity needed to run such a product reliably at scale.

OpenAI’s first AI device: What to expect

While neither Altman nor Ive revealed specifics about the form factor, earlier reporting by the Financial Times suggested that the device is expected to be palm-sized and screen-free, designed to pick up audio and visual cues from the real world and respond contextually. A Bloomberg report added that OpenAI may rely on a tiny projector to display information on nearby surfaces instead of including a built-in display.
 
According to the Financial Times, people familiar with the project said that users will likely communicate with it through a camera, a microphone, and a speaker. Multiple cameras may be included for spatial awareness. The device is reportedly meant to sit on a desk or table but remain portable enough to carry around, much like a small everyday companion.
A key aspect of the experience could be its “always-on” nature, with sensors collecting ambient signals throughout the day to help build an ongoing “memory” for the assistant. This aligns with OpenAI’s broader push towards context-aware AI systems that remember tasks and adapt to users over time.
 
The Ive–OpenAI collaboration is also said to go beyond a single device. In addition to the first AI gadget, OpenAI is reportedly exploring smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable AI pin, forming what the company has previously described as an upcoming “family” of AI-native products.
 
To build this hardware, OpenAI is believed to be working with Apple’s manufacturing supply chain in China, including Luxshare — known for producing iPhones and AirPods — and Goertek, a major supplier for AirPods, HomePods, and Apple Watches.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

