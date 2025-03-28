Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram brings option to fast-forward Reels, drops content notes: Details

Instagram brings option to fast-forward Reels, drops content notes: Details

Reportedly, Instagram users can press and hold the side of the screen to watch Reels in 2x speed

Instagram

Instagram mobile app

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram is making several changes to its mobile application. This includes a new feature which reportedly allows users to fast-forward Reel videos into double speed. While new features are being added, some existing ones are going away. Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, has announced that the platform is dropping the Content Note feature.

Changes in Instagram

Fast-forward Reels
 
According to a report by 9To5Mac, Instagram is rolling out a new option to fast-forward Reel videos. As per the report, Instagram users with access to this feature can watch Reels at 2x speed by pressing and holding either side of the screen. This new option would be beneficial for users who wish to watch longer reels in a short time.
 
 
The feature is rolling out gradually to users through a new update on both iOS and Android, and is expected to be available more widely in the coming days.

Also Read

Meta

Meta's AI comments draw flak, Instagram users fear fake engagement surge

Meta

To lower infra cost, Meta begins testing its 1st in-house AI training chip

Meta

Meta in talks to build $200 billion data centre for AI projects: Report

New Instagram DM features

Instagram brings music stickers, text translation, more to DMs: What's new

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will let users link social media profiles on their account

Content notes discontinued
 
Adam Mosseri, Meta's Instagram Head, has announced that the social media platform is dropping the feature of content notes. The feature which was introduced last year, allowed users to share thoughts and ideas on Instagram posts and Reels. In a video posted on his Instagram profile, Mosseri explained that the feature has not been adopted widely by users, and hence the company has decided to drop it.
 
"We are going to turn off the ability to share a note on posts or reels, a feature we launched last year that didn’t end up seeing a lot of adoption. We’ll keep exploring ways to make Instagram more fun and social, but content notes wasn’t it. We are going to keep simplifying Instagram where we can, which inevitably means being willing to turn off features that are not widely used. More to come," Mosseri said in the video.
 
In related news, Meta-owned Instagram has also been working on a new mobile video editing app called Edits, which would allow creators to shoot and edit short videos for reels, on their smartphones. The launch of this app was expected in the month of March but it has been delayed.
 

More From This Section

PS Plus Games lineup for April

PS Plus games lineup for April: Sony bundles these titles with subscription

recruitment, hiring

Law to finance: Companies in a fix as applicants game job market with AI

Google's travel planning features

Google simplifies travel planning with AI tools on Maps, Search: What's new

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Square Enix releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PS5, PC, more: Details

Witcher 4

Witcher 4 release date pushed back to 2027, CDPR confirms: What to expect

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon