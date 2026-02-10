WhatsApp now supports voice and video calls from web browsers: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out calling options for web users that will allow them to make voice and video calls from WhatsApp Web. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the update allows users to make calls directly from a web browser, removing the need to install the desktop app. The feature is being introduced gradually and is currently available to select users. Currently, WhatsApp does not allow users to place direct calls (voice or video) on the web client. Instead, users have to rely on WhatsApp’s Windows or Mac app to make calls.

WhatsApp voice and video call support on the web: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp is releasing the first phase of calling support on the web. In this initial stage, users can make voice and video calls from individual chats on WhatsApp Web. To start a call, users will need to open a chat and click the call button, similar to how calling works on desktop and mobile apps.

The report stated that calls made through WhatsApp Web are end-to-end encrypted, just like calls on Android, iOS, and desktop apps. This ensures that only the participants on the call can hear or see the conversation, and neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access the call content. The encryption is powered by the Signal Protocol, which WhatsApp has used for messages, calls, and status updates for years. Users do not need to turn on any extra settings, as encryption is enabled by default. WhatsApp Web calling also supports screen sharing during video calls. This allows users to share their screen in real time for document sharing or collaboration. Screen sharing works only during video calls, not voice-only calls.