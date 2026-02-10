OpenAI tests ads for ChatGPT users on Free and Go plans: How it works

In a previous statement, OpenAI mentioned that users can turn off ad personalisation and clear the data used for ad personalisation at any time.

OpenAI has also tried to address concerns about whether ads could influence ChatGPT's responses. In a blog post, the company explained that ads do not affect the answers users receive. The company said that responses are generated based on what is most helpful to the user, while ads are clearly labelled as sponsored and visually separated from organic answers.

Privacy

The company has emphasised privacy safeguards as well. According to OpenAI, advertisers do not get access to chats, chat history, memories, or personal details. Instead, they only receive aggregated performance data, such as how many times an ad was viewed or clicked. OpenAI also said ads will not appear in accounts where the user has said they are under 18, or where the system predicts the user may be under 18. Ads will also be blocked from appearing in conversations that involve sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health, or politics.