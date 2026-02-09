India AI Mission warns no fees needed for AI Impact Summit registration

The India AI Mission has cautioned all stakeholders and participants of the AI Impact Summit that there is no fee for registration, participation, or speaking during the five-day event scheduled to start on February 16 in New Delhi.

“This is an official alert issued by the India AI Impact Summit 2026 team for all participants, stakeholders, and the general public regarding fraudulent activities being carried out in the name of the Summit. No fee is charged for registration, participation, or speaking. Any communication seeking money is fake and should be ignored and reported,” the India AI Mission said in a post on LinkedIn.