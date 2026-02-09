Associate Sponsors

India AI Mission warns no fees needed for AI Impact Summit registration

The India AI Mission has issued an alert warning participants that no fee is charged for registration, participation or speaking at the AI Impact Summit starting February 16 in New Delhi

During the five-day summit, the government is expected to showcase the latest indigenous innovations to global stakeholders, including progress to date in developing domestic large and small language models | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:53 PM IST
The India AI Mission has cautioned all stakeholders and participants of the AI Impact Summit that there is no fee for registration, participation, or speaking during the five-day event scheduled to start on February 16 in New Delhi.
 
“This is an official alert issued by the India AI Impact Summit 2026 team for all participants, stakeholders, and the general public regarding fraudulent activities being carried out in the name of the Summit. No fee is charged for registration, participation, or speaking. Any communication seeking money is fake and should be ignored and reported,” the India AI Mission said in a post on LinkedIn.
 
The cautionary message was prompted after officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were alerted to cases in which interested speakers and participants had been asked to pay a nominal fee to register for the India AI Summit.
 
“There have been a couple of cases in Bengaluru where people have been asked to pay a fee for registration. There is no registration fee. We have asked the state government and law enforcement officials to look into this,” a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
Some foreign delegates have also been asked to pay a nominal fee to “verify their documents” so that their registrations can be expedited, another official said.
 
Alphabet and Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai; Nvidia president and chief executive officer Jensen Huang; Google DeepMind co-founder and chief executive officer Demis Hassabis; Qualcomm chief executive officer Cristiano Amon; Anthropic chief executive officer Dario Amodei; Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates; and several other senior executives are scheduled to speak at the summit.
 
During the five-day summit, the government is expected to showcase the latest indigenous innovations to global stakeholders, including progress to date in developing domestic large and small language models.
 

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

