After unveiling Googlebook, Google confirms long-term ChromeOS support

After unveiling Googlebook at The Android Show on May 12, Google has now moved to reassure Chromebook users and enterprise customers, saying existing Chromebooks will continue receiving 10 years of automatic ChromeOS updates along with long-term management support. The company also said organisations can continue to confidently purchase and deploy Chromebook devices even as Googlebook rolls out over the next few years.

The clarification is significant because it comes just a day after Google introduced Googlebook as a new category of laptops built around Gemini Intelligence. The announcement may have raised questions around the future of ChromeOS devices and whether Googlebook could eventually replace Chromebooks. Now, Google has addressed them.

ALSO READ: Decoding Gemini Intelligence: How automated workflows will change Android Google says Chromebooks remain a long-term investment Addressing those concerns, Google said Chromebooks remain a “reliable, long-term investment” for organisations. The company confirmed that ChromeOS devices will continue receiving 10 years of automatic software updates, while existing Chromebook fleets can still be managed through the Google Admin console without requiring new licences or workflow changes. Google also said that when the time comes to move toward the newer Googlebook experience, organisations will be offered “multiple pathways” to transition. However, the company has not yet explained how that migration process will work or which Chromebook models may support it.

Earlier, Google had indicated that many existing Chromebooks could eventually become eligible for the Googlebook experience, though hardware requirements and device limitations remain unclear for now. The company has also not clarified how the premium-focused Googlebook lineup will coexist with the traditionally affordable Chromebook ecosystem in the long term. ALSO READ: Googlebook platform combines Android and ChromeOS with Gemini at centre ChromeOS support and device management will continue Google stressed that the security and management foundations of ChromeOS will remain part of its broader device strategy. According to the company, organisations will continue managing laptops, Android devices, and other hardware through the Google Admin console as well as supported third-party management platforms.