Garena Free Fire Max has announced a fresh batch of redeem codes for today (April 7), giving players the chance to claim a range of in-game rewards for free. These rewards may include weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other items aimed at enhancing overall gameplay.

These codes are valid for a limited duration and offer access to premium content without the need for any purchases. A list of currently active codes and simple steps to redeem them can be found below.

ALSO READ | Nintendo Direct: Here are all new games coming to Switch, Switch 2 consoles As the codes are time-restricted, players are encouraged to redeem them promptly to ensure they don’t miss out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 07:

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 7, 2025 are:

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

FFWCY6TSX2QZ

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

PXTXFCNSV2YK

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

When a redeem code is successfully entered, the corresponding rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Gold and diamonds, if included, are instantly added to the user’s account balance.

The rewards may consist of exclusive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other special collectibles that enhance gameplay and support character customization.

These offers are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim them each day. Each code remains active for just 12 hours, so timely redemption is essential to secure the benefits.