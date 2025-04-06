Flirt like a pro: Tinder's new AI game coaches users on romantic banter

Tinder has launched an AI-powered interactive feature called 'The Game Game,' which allows users to practice flirting in simulated romantic scenarios. Launched this month, the feature is currently available only to iOS users in the United States for a limited time.

The game is part of Tinder’s broader push to incorporate artificial intelligence into its dating experience and is built using OpenAI’s GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini models. As of now, The Game Game is not available outside the US, including in India. Tinder has not confirmed if or when the feature will be rolled out globally. The company is expected to evaluate feedback from this limited launch before making further decisions.

AI as a flirting coach

According to Business Insider, The Game Game invites users into fictional role-play settings—such as a grocery store or an airport baggage claim—where they engage in voice-activated conversations with AI-generated characters. The game scores users based on how warm, engaging, and interested they sound during the dialogue, encouraging them to earn a virtual “date.”

Each interaction lasts around three minutes, and users are limited to five sessions per day. The AI provides immediate feedback, helping users refine their flirting and communication style.

Tinder’s growing use of AI

The Game Game follows several other AI-based tools introduced by Tinder in recent months. In July 2024, the company launched an AI-powered photo selection feature, which suggests profile pictures based on attractiveness and composition. That feature initially rolled out in the US with plans for global expansion.

The company has also integrated AI into safety features like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?”, which prompt users to reconsider sending potentially inappropriate messages. These tools aim to make the dating environment more respectful and secure.

Part of a broader trend

Tinder’s investment in AI mirrors industry-wide developments. Competitors like Hinge and Bumble are also experimenting with AI for profile recommendations and conversation starters. While these features offer convenience and guidance, they also raise questions about the role of authenticity in digital dating.