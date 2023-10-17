WhatsApp to let Android users sign-in using Passkeys instead of OTPs

WhatsApp announced on October 16 that it would allow Android users to access their accounts using Passkeys. In a post published on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced that the new security option would allow WhatsApp users on Android devices to login using biometrics such as fingerprints and facial scan or a security pin.

Passkey authentication will be an opt-in feature and will replace SMS based one-time-password login method with user’s permission. The authentication method has been in the testing phase for WhatsApp beta, and it will roll out for Android users over the coming weeks. Meta has not released any details on Passkey for iOS devices.

What are Passkeys

Passkey provides an alternative to password-based authentication. Instead of using an alphanumeric password, users can authenticate using biometrics such as fingerprints or facial scans.

Passkey authentication uses two parts: while some login data is stored on the website's server, the remaining is stored on the user's device. This eliminates the risk of an account being accessed remotely, as the user's device is also required to successfully log-in.

Why Passkeys over passwords

Passkeys are more convenient compared to passwords as they do not require the user to remember or type anything. It not only offers better protection against phishing attacks and data breaches, but is also compatible with any device or platform that allows biometric authentication or a local PIN. Passkeys can also be stored on security keys, allowing users to sign-in on multiple devices.

Where else are Passkeys used

Recently, Google announced that Passkeys would be the default authentication method for all Google Accounts. Another tech giant Apple has also assigned passkeys to users for signing-in without passwords beginning with iOS17, iPad OS 17 and macOS Sonoma.