Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp to let Android users sign-in using Passkeys instead of OTPs

WhatsApp to let Android users sign-in using Passkeys instead of OTPs

Following Google and Apple, Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will rollout Passkey authentication for users

BS Tech New Delhi
Passkey provides an alternative to password-based authentication. Instead of using an alphanumeric password, users can authenticate using biometrics such as fingerprints or facial scans

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

WhatsApp announced on October 16 that it would allow Android users to access their accounts using Passkeys. In a post published on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced that the new security option would allow WhatsApp users on Android devices to login using biometrics such as fingerprints and facial scan or a security pin.

Passkey authentication will be an opt-in feature and will replace SMS based one-time-password login method with user’s permission. The authentication method has been in the testing phase for WhatsApp beta, and it will roll out for Android users over the coming weeks. Meta has not released any details on Passkey for iOS devices.

What are Passkeys

Passkey provides an alternative to password-based authentication. Instead of using an alphanumeric password, users can authenticate using biometrics such as fingerprints or facial scans.

Passkey authentication uses two parts: while some login data is stored on the website's server, the remaining is stored on the user's device. This eliminates the risk of an account being accessed remotely, as the user's device is also required to successfully log-in.

Why Passkeys over passwords

Passkeys are more convenient compared to passwords as they do not require the user to remember or type anything. It not only offers better protection against phishing attacks and data breaches, but is also compatible with any device or platform that allows biometric authentication or a local PIN. Passkeys can also be stored on security keys, allowing users to sign-in on multiple devices.

Where else are Passkeys used

Recently, Google announced that Passkeys would be the default authentication method for all Google Accounts. Another tech giant Apple has also assigned passkeys to users for signing-in without passwords beginning with iOS17, iPad OS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

PM discusses manufacturing expansion plans with Google CEO Pichai

No CSAM content on platform, govt didn't share any evidence: YouTube

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip5 in yellow colour, announces festival offers

Apple announces festival season offers on iPhones, Macs, and more: Details

Australian watchdog fines X $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateWhatsApp privacyTechnology

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story