Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 alongside foldable iPhone in 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly moving ahead with the iPhone Air successor, with fresh timelines now pointing to a September 2026 launch after months of uncertainty around its development

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
After reportedly delaying the launch, Apple is now likely moving forward with the development of the successor to the iPhone Air, which is expected to debut at its fall 2026 event. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the next-generation iPhone Air is likely to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone.
 
Earlier, a report by The Information claimed that Apple had “notified engineers and suppliers that they were taking the next iPhone Air off the schedule without providing a new release date.” Soon after, another report from the same publication suggested that some Apple engineers were hoping to release a redesigned version with a second camera lens in spring 2027, alongside plans to launch the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Now, with the 9To5Mac report, it appears the timeline has been moved forward to fall 2026.

iPhone Air 2: What to expect

As per The Information, Apple is said to be working on meaningful upgrades for the second-generation iPhone Air. These reportedly include adding an ultra-wide lens through a dual-camera setup and introducing a vapour chamber cooling system similar to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple engineers are said to be pushing to equip the next-generation model with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera alongside the existing 48MP Fusion main camera, matching the dual-lens setup seen on the standard iPhone 17.
 
The publication also noted that the device is expected to be lighter than the current iPhone Air while offering a larger battery. Additionally, Apple may reportedly reduce the price of the second-generation iPhone Air compared to the first model.
 
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

