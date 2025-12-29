Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 alongside foldable iPhone in 2026: Report

Apple is now likely moving forward with the development of the successor to the iPhone Air, which is expected to debut at its fall 2026 event. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the next-generation iPhone Air is likely to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone. After reportedly delaying the launch,is now likely moving forward with the development of the successor to the iPhone Air, which is expected to debut at its fall 2026 event. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the next-generation iPhone Air is likely to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Earlier, a report by The Information claimed that Apple had “notified engineers and suppliers that they were taking the next iPhone Air off the schedule without providing a new release date.” Soon after, another report from the same publication suggested that some Apple engineers were hoping to release a redesigned version with a second camera lens in spring 2027, alongside plans to launch the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Now, with the 9To5Mac report, it appears the timeline has been moved forward to fall 2026.

ALSO READ: Foldable iPhone to touchscreen MacBook: Key Apple product lined up for 2026 iPhone Air 2: What to expect As per The Information, Apple is said to be working on meaningful upgrades for the second-generation iPhone Air. These reportedly include adding an ultra-wide lens through a dual-camera setup and introducing a vapour chamber cooling system similar to the one used in the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple engineers are said to be pushing to equip the next-generation model with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera alongside the existing 48MP Fusion main camera, matching the dual-lens setup seen on the standard iPhone 17.