PlayStation Plus January catalog revealed: NFS Unbound, Core Keeper, more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2026. This month’s lineup includes Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. All three titles will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from January 6 to February 2. The games will be accessible to all PS Plus tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.
PlayStation Plus members have until January 5 to add December’s titles to their library. These include LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Once claimed, the games remain playable as long as the subscription remains active.
PS Plus monthly games for January 2026
Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
The latest entry in the long-running racing franchise, Need for Speed Unbound is set in the fictional city of Lakeshore. The game features both single-player and multiplayer modes, with a focus on street racing, police chases, and progression through weekly qualifiers. Players can customise vehicles extensively and compete to reach the final event known as The Grand.
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS5, PS4)
This is a remastered version of the 2010 Wii title Epic Mickey. The game follows Mickey Mouse as he explores Wasteland, a world inhabited by forgotten Disney characters. Players use paint and thinner to alter environments, solve puzzles, and influence how the story unfolds. The remaster brings updated visuals, modern controls, and quality-of-life improvements for current-generation consoles.
Core Keeper (PS5, PS4)
Core Keeper is a sandbox-style adventure game focused on exploration, crafting, and survival. Set in an underground world, players gather resources, build bases, grow crops, and battle enemies while uncovering secrets tied to the mysterious Core. The game supports both solo play and co-op for up to eight players.