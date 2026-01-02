PlayStation Plus January catalog revealed: NFS Unbound, Core Keeper, more

PlayStation Plus members have until January 5 to add December’s titles to their library. These include LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Once claimed, the games remain playable as long as the subscription remains active.

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for January 2026. This month’s lineup includes Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. All three titles will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from January 6 to February 2. The games will be accessible to all PS Plus tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Deluxe.