Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp Windows app may soon appear more like web version: What changes

WhatsApp Windows app may soon appear more like web version: What changes

Reportedly, WhatsApp on Windows is moving away from the native app foundation in favour of a web-based version, likely to streamline development process

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta is reportedly planning a big change for WhatsApp on Windows by replacing its native app with a new version built on a web wrapper. As reported by The Verge, this change was spotted in the latest beta release and signals a move away from the native Windows app foundation toward a web-based experience powered by Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology.

WhatsApp on Windows: What is new

As per the report, Meta is leveraging Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows. The new version wraps WhatsApp Web into a desktop-like experience. This change could make development easier for Meta by allowing a single codebase across platforms, eliminating the need to support a separate native Windows application. 
According to the report, this new interface appears like a stripped-down version of the current app. In the new version, notifications work differently and the settings menu is more basic compared to the previous version.
 
The web-based version does include support for WhatsApp Channels and expanded features for Status and Communities. However, it reportedly uses more RAM and no longer feels like a part of the Windows environment. WhatsApp itself acknowledges on its website that native apps offer “increased performance and reliability, more ways to collaborate, and features to improve your productivity.”
The original native WhatsApp app for Windows launched just a few years ago and was praised for allowing independent operation without requiring a phone connection. This upcoming switch to a web wrapper may be disappointing for some users.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI goes rogue: Replit AI platform wipes company database during code freeze

Chrome on iOS now allows easy switching between work, personal accounts

Inside Apple's new AI models: How it works, where it gets its training data

Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report

Krafton releases more redeem codes for BGMI: How to claim in-game rewards

Topics :WhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp usersWhatsApp Encryption

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story