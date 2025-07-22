WhatsApp Windows app may soon appear more like web version: What changes

Meta is reportedly planning a big change for WhatsApp on Windows by replacing its native app with a new version built on a web wrapper. As reported by The Verge, this change was spotted in the latest beta release and signals a move away from the native Windows app foundation toward a web-based experience powered by Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology.

WhatsApp on Windows: What is new

As per the report, Meta is leveraging Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows. The new version wraps WhatsApp Web into a desktop-like experience. This change could make development easier for Meta by allowing a single codebase across platforms, eliminating the need to support a separate native Windows application.

ALSO READ: Inside Apple's new AI models: How it works, where it gets its training data According to the report, this new interface appears like a stripped-down version of the current app. In the new version, notifications work differently and the settings menu is more basic compared to the previous version. The web-based version does include support for WhatsApp Channels and expanded features for Status and Communities. However, it reportedly uses more RAM and no longer feels like a part of the Windows environment. WhatsApp itself acknowledges on its website that native apps offer “increased performance and reliability, more ways to collaborate, and features to improve your productivity.”