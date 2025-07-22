Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design: Report

The leaked renders show that the 2025 Moto 360 will retain its signature circular display with hour and minute markers on the bezel. Unlike Motorola’s square Moto Watch Fit, this version sticks to the classic round shape. The device includes a rotating crown at the 2 o’clock position with the Motorola “M” logo and a secondary button at 4 o’clock—similar in design to the OnePlus Watch 3. It is expected to be offered in five colour options.

Motorola's recent smartwatches have used the proprietary Moto Watch OS, which is optimised for speed and battery efficiency but offers limited app support. The new Moto 360, however, is expected to switch between two operating systems:

Smart Mode (Wear OS): Offers access to apps, notifications, and features through Google’s ecosystem.

Power Saver Mode (RTOS): Switches to a lightweight real-time OS that enables basic tasks such as fitness tracking, media control, and Bluetooth calling while conserving battery.

This hybrid OS system is designed to balance performance and battery life, making the device more versatile for all-day use.