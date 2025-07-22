Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India: Price, specs

Acer has expanded its gaming laptop lineup in India with the Predator Helios Neo 16 and 16S launch on July 22. Both models are powered up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and are offered with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. According to Acer, these laptops are designed for the gamers, creators, and professionals who prioritise performance and gaming experience. The laptop features PredatorSense, a utility hub that offers quick access to system health, AI enhancements, and overclocking tools all via a dedicated Copilot key.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 series: Price and availability
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Rs 229,999 onwards
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Rs 154,999 onwards
Both the laptops will be available at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, on ecommerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and at select retails outlets such as Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Details
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop sports a 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 240Hz of refresh rate.
Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop graphics. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA IPS display (2560 x 1600), 240Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors
- Graphics: NvidiaGeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop
- RAM: 64GB DDR5
- Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Ports: 2xUSB Type-C (Gen 2), 2xUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 RJ-45
- Battery: 90Wh battery, up to 6 hours backup, 330W power adapter
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
- Weight: 2.8 kg
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: Details
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S laptop sports a 16-inch OLED display with WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution with 500 nits of brightness. up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, coupled with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop features integrated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or above for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports.
Acer said its cooling system uses a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal paste, and heat pipes to keep the laptop cool even during heavy use. Users can customise their setup with 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and a glowing RGB cover logo, both easily managed using PredatorSense. This utility hub also provides access to system health, AI features, and overclocking tools via a dedicated Copilot key for convenience.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate
- Processor: up to Intel Core Ultra 9
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop
- RAM: 64GB DDR5
- Storage: 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Ports: 2 x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1xUSB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI, RJ-45
- Battery: 65W charging, USB-C wired charging
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, Bluetooth 5.3 or above
- Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- Weight: 2.3 kg