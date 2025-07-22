Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has released another set of fifty official redeem codes just a day after dropping fifty on July 21. These codes can be redeemed by players to get in-game rewards including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

Redemption for this offer will remain available through BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes will not function on unofficial or third-party sites.

BGMI official redeem codes

DJZBZJ384FUSKRWN

DJZCZ8TG446G9C36

DJZDZMUNQ4XEQV85

DJZEZ4MF7P7GVU6P

DJZFZVHSDT4EM4R7

DJZGZRRPBEPQFS84

DJZHZJUJQG88E9MC

DJZIZV6ND7FK9GP7

DJZJZRCDDHTBKK7T

DJZKZGEG8WEKF99S

DJZLZG54MX4H5VU5

DJZMZWF7R6U6BT8A

DJZNZ8A8T3G77H6N

DJZOZJWBF87BPT5A

DJZPZ5E6HURT8J85

DJZQZJK6DN9EG865

DJZRZ83P46FNW9RH

DJZVZU49TPJVACAD

DJZTZMTC484F6SAC

DJZUZFWTKD6M5D3C

DJZBAZ4DG9TC3HX9

DJZBBZQJX9HD9C6J

DJZBCZ6U4TPU3K3J

DJZBDZ7S4BRFKES9

DJZBEZRXQ96HFTSJ

DJZBFZRE3QG854RW

DJZBGZU4MXG6QXKM

DJZBHZMG7BRU3NA8

DJZBIZQQMJUADNFX

DJZBJZUVJMKR3RJA

DJZBKZ9T5HKX8NCB

DJZBLZ5UU4RXFW7B

DJZBMZWDQ8V954V9

DJZBNZKEG5HPKX6N

DJZBOZPUQKUT36JT

DJZBPZ43D4M9U3WP

DJZBQZGH6JAQUQ4P

DJZBRZEV46ENV5UM

DJZBVZ9M7EGN667J

DJZBTZ6BDNFWRHNH

DJZBUZVEXN3RBURP

DJZCAZEPGCPRRP7A

DJZCBZ8EMBQBS8VD

DJZCCZ5J3WP5MW5H

DJZCDZMEQ78SETFK

DJZCEZ5U5VCAM6ED

DJZCFZTQ7FUX3DWJ

DJZCGZWUU5C9AKMW

DJZCHZUPUJR8V6DN

DJZCIZCDC5XDTTSE