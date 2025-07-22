BGMI official redeem codes
- DJZBZJ384FUSKRWN
- DJZCZ8TG446G9C36
- DJZDZMUNQ4XEQV85
- DJZEZ4MF7P7GVU6P
- DJZFZVHSDT4EM4R7
- DJZGZRRPBEPQFS84
- DJZHZJUJQG88E9MC
- DJZIZV6ND7FK9GP7
- DJZJZRCDDHTBKK7T
- DJZKZGEG8WEKF99S
- DJZLZG54MX4H5VU5
- DJZMZWF7R6U6BT8A
- DJZNZ8A8T3G77H6N
- DJZOZJWBF87BPT5A
- DJZPZ5E6HURT8J85
- DJZQZJK6DN9EG865
- DJZRZ83P46FNW9RH
- DJZVZU49TPJVACAD
- DJZTZMTC484F6SAC
- DJZUZFWTKD6M5D3C
- DJZBAZ4DG9TC3HX9
- DJZBBZQJX9HD9C6J
- DJZBCZ6U4TPU3K3J
- DJZBDZ7S4BRFKES9
- DJZBEZRXQ96HFTSJ
- DJZBFZRE3QG854RW
- DJZBGZU4MXG6QXKM
- DJZBHZMG7BRU3NA8
- DJZBIZQQMJUADNFX
- DJZBJZUVJMKR3RJA
- DJZBKZ9T5HKX8NCB
- DJZBLZ5UU4RXFW7B
- DJZBMZWDQ8V954V9
- DJZBNZKEG5HPKX6N
- DJZBOZPUQKUT36JT
- DJZBPZ43D4M9U3WP
- DJZBQZGH6JAQUQ4P
- DJZBRZEV46ENV5UM
- DJZBVZ9M7EGN667J
- DJZBTZ6BDNFWRHNH
- DJZBUZVEXN3RBURP
- DJZCAZEPGCPRRP7A
- DJZCBZ8EMBQBS8VD
- DJZCCZ5J3WP5MW5H
- DJZCDZMEQ78SETFK
- DJZCEZ5U5VCAM6ED
- DJZCFZTQ7FUX3DWJ
- DJZCGZWUU5C9AKMW
- DJZCHZUPUJR8V6DN
- DJZCIZCDC5XDTTSE
How to redeem BGMI official redeem codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each code is limited to use by only ten players on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A user cannot redeem the same code more than once.
- Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mail within seven days, or they will expire.
- If you're among the first ten users, you’ll receive a 'Code redeemed successfully' message. Otherwise, you'll likely see a 'Code expired' or similar alert.
- Only one code can be redeemed per user account per day.
- Guest accounts are not permitted to redeem codes.
- Once rewards are delivered via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days; after that, the mail will be deleted.
