SaaS (Software as a Service) industry advisor Jason Lemkin documented the incident in a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter), sharing logs of conversations with the AI agent. According to Lemkin, the Replit AI confessed that it “made a catastrophic error in judgment… panicked… ran database commands without permission… destroyed all production data… [and] violated your explicit trust and instructions.”

AI platform goes rogue: What happened

Lemkin had been testing Replit as part of a project he called "Vibe Coding Day 8," gradually identifying some troubling patterns in the AI's behaviour, including unauthorised code edits, false outputs, and fabricated data.

However, by Day 9, the AI agent deleted a live database containing records for more than 1,200 executives and nearly as many companies, even though Lemkin had explicitly frozen the codebase and issued a directive forbidding any further changes.

The AI later admitted it had disregarded these instructions. In a self-assessment, it rated its own mishandling of the situation a 95 out of 100 on the “data catastrophe” scale, citing panic as a contributing factor.