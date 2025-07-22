Chrome on iOS now allows easy switching between work, personal accounts

Google has introduced a new feature in Chrome for iOS that allows users to switch between personal and corporate Google accounts without logging in and out. According to a blog post by Google, the move is aimed at simplifying workflows for users managing both personal and work-related tasks on their iPhones. The update also enhances security by keeping managed (corporate) account data separate from personal usage.

With this update, users can access company resources securely through their work accounts, even on personal devices, without going through the process of logging out from one account and logging in to another.

How to switch between personal and corporate accounts on Chrome for iOS: Open the Chrome browser on your iPhone.

Tap the profile picture in the top-right corner.

A pop-up will display all the Google accounts signed in on the device.

Select the desired account to switch. ALSO READ: ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip: Price, specs Earlier, switching between a personal and a work Google account on Chrome required signing out of one before logging into the other. Now, users can toggle between them instantly. Google has not yet announced a similar feature for Android devices. URL filtering for iOS In addition to account switching, Chrome on iOS is also getting URL filtering support, a feature already available on desktop and Android. This tool lets enterprises block or redirect access to certain websites, such as unauthorised AI tools, while guiding users to approved or safer alternatives.