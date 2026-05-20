Why Google's AI Search rollout may change how people navigate internet

Search is one of the core propositions in Google’s suite of products, with more than three billion users globally. It ranks among the company’s top five products by user base, alongside Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. While Google Search has undergone several updates over the years, the most significant transformation in its 25-year history has begun with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

In Google’s own words, Search is now evolving into “AI Search”.

Here is what this shift means and how it is set to change the way people interact with Google Search.

What has traditionally defined Google Search?

Since its inception, the fundamentals of Google Search have remained largely unchanged from a user’s perspective. It has traditionally served as a gateway to information on the web, helping users find links that may contain answers to their queries.

The process has been simple: Type a query into the search box, and Google returns a ranked list of links based on the likelihood that those pages contain relevant information. Users then explore those links to find answers. That familiar experience is now changing. How is AI transforming Google Search? Google’s first major step towards AI-driven Search came with the introduction of AI Overviews, which marked the beginning of Search’s transition into the AI era. Instead of simply presenting a list of links, AI Overviews generate concise summaries of search results, accompanied by source links for users who want to explore further.

This was followed by the launch of AI Mode in Search, a conversational interface powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to interact with Search in a more natural, dialogue-based format. ALSO READ: Google I/O 2026: All about Gemini 3.5, Spark, Omni models, and revamped app According to Google, AI Overviews now have more than 2.5 billion monthly active users, while AI Mode has crossed one billion monthly active users within a year of launch. While these additions have altered the Search experience, the transition has so far felt fragmented, with conventional search, AI summaries, and conversational interactions existing alongside one another.

Google is now attempting to unify that experience. What is changing in Google Search now? Intelligent Search Box With AI, Search is becoming less about individual queries and more about ongoing conversations, Google said. The company said AI integration has already changed user behaviour, with people increasingly using Search not just to locate information, but to seek direct answers. In response, Google has redesigned the Search experience to place AI at the centre. At the core of this transformation is what Google calls an “Intelligent Search Box”. The objective is to deliver information directly from the web, rather than directing users to pages that may contain parts of the answer. In practical terms, the traditional results page — defined for decades by ranked blue links — is beginning to disappear. In its place is a unified AI-driven interface built around AI Overviews and AI Mode, enhanced with interactive elements.

In the updated experience, the search box expands once a query is entered, generating responses that combine information from multiple sources into a single interface. Users can then refine the search further through follow-up questions, much like a conversation. Google is also introducing an AI-powered query suggestion system that it said goes beyond conventional autocomplete. According to the company, the tool is designed to help users frame more detailed and nuanced questions, making it easier to retrieve specific information. What is Google’s ‘agentic Search’ experience? Beyond the Intelligent Search Box, Google is also introducing what it describes as an agentic Search experience.

The company said these “information agents” will work in the background, continuously monitoring the web and alerting users when new information becomes available. ALSO READ: Google IO 2026: Android XR-based 'Audio Glasses' previewed, launching soon In effect, this could eliminate repeated search cycles for topics users track regularly. Google said these agents will scan websites, blogs, news platforms, and social posts to detect updates related to a user’s specific query. The company said the revamped Search interface is now rolling out gradually, while the agentic experience is expected to arrive this summer for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

How will Search generative UI work? Google has also previewed what it calls a Search generative user interface, powered by Antigravity and Gemini 3.5 Flash’s agentic coding capabilities. Built on the same agentic foundation, this system will allow Search to design custom interfaces in real time, assembling components such as interactive visuals, tables, graphs, and simulations depending on the nature of the query. Instead of delivering the same standard page layout for every search, Google’s AI will generate interfaces dynamically to better present information. The company said these generative UI capabilities will be made available to all Search users later this summer at no additional cost.

What is Google’s ‘Personal Intelligence’ feature? Another major addition is the expansion of Personal Intelligence within AI Mode. Google said this feature is being rolled out to users in nearly 200 countries and territories across 98 languages, without requiring a subscription. ALSO READ: Google unveils Search for AI era, revamps Gemini app, debuts coding tools The feature allows users to connect personal Google services such as Gmail and Google Photos, with Google Calendar support expected soon. By connecting these services, Google said Search can deliver more personalised responses based on a user’s own information and context. How is Gemini becoming central to Google’s AI ecosystem? What is becoming increasingly clear is that Google’s AI transformation is not limited to Search alone. At the centre of this shift is Gemini, the company’s foundational AI model, which is being deployed as an intelligence layer across Google’s product ecosystem — from Search and Gmail to Android, Chrome, Workspace, and Photos.

In that context, Search is emerging as one of the most visible interfaces for Gemini’s capabilities. Rather than functioning as a standalone search engine, Google Search is gradually becoming an AI-powered access point into the wider Google ecosystem, where information retrieval, personal context, and task execution are beginning to converge. How are rivals reshaping search with AI? Google is not alone in rethinking how people find information online. Microsoft has integrated AI deeply into its search and browser products through Copilot, embedding conversational search capabilities into Bing and Edge. The company’s approach similarly centres on replacing traditional link-based browsing with direct AI-generated responses and task assistance. However, Google’s new AI-driven approach to Search appears more cohesive, whereas Microsoft’s integration resembles Google Search’s earlier rollout of AI Overviews and AI Mode.

OpenAI has also emerged as a major force in this shift, with many users increasingly turning to ChatGPT for informational queries that previously would have begun on Google Search. Its web-connected responses and conversational interface have accelerated the move towards answer-first discovery. Meanwhile, Google’s AI-native Search appears to have taken inspiration from Perplexity AI, which builds search-native AI products designed specifically around summarised answers, source attribution, and conversational refinement, directly challenging the traditional search model. What does the future of Search look like? Google’s transformation of Search into AI Search signals a shift from information discovery to information delivery.

For users, this means fewer links, more direct answers, and a more conversational way of interacting with the web. Search is no longer simply pointing users towards information; it is increasingly interpreting, summarising, and acting on that information on their behalf. Instead of opening multiple tabs and navigating websites manually, users of AI-enhanced Search may increasingly rely on Google’s AI to compare options, filter results, track developments, and deliver answers within a single interface. That shift could fundamentally alter how traffic flows across the internet, with significant implications for publishers, creators, and businesses that depend on Search visibility.