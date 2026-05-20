Google IO 2026: Android XR-based 'Audio Glasses' previewed, launching soon

Google kicked off its annual developer conference I/O 2026 on May 19 with a keynote event where it shared details about products across categories. During the event, Google announced and previewed what it calls Intelligent Eyewear products. The technology company showcased two of the designs, where one was created by Gentle Monster and another by Warby Parker.

Last year at I/O, Google confirmed partnerships with the aforementioned eyewear brands, but the latest showcase offered the clearest look yet at how the glasses will work and what features users can expect. The devices are designed to work on Android XR, Google’s extended reality platform that has been developed with Samsung and Qualcomm. As per Samsung, this device is designed to work as a companion device to a mobile phone. It enables users to access help through voice interaction and connect seamlessly to their phones.

Notably, Google also revealed that it will continue refining its in-display glasses with developers, and further information on them will be revealed later this year. READ: Sony hikes PlayStation Plus subscription prices, may impact Indian users What are Android XR glasses Google is splitting its smart glasses strategy into multiple categories such as audio glasses and in-display glasses. The first category, arriving this fall, focuses on audio interactions with Gemini AI that provide assistance through built-in speakers. The second category will include in-display glasses capable of visually showing information inside the user’s field of view. According to Google, both types are meant to offer hands-free access to Gemini AI without forcing users to constantly look at their phones. Users can activate Gemini either by saying “Hey Google” or by tapping the side frame of the glasses. The company said the glasses will support both Android and iOS devices.

What can the Android XR glasses do Google demonstrated several AI-powered features during I/O 2026. One of the main capabilities involves contextual assistance using Gemini. Users can ask questions about what they are looking at through the glasses, including nearby restaurants, street signs, or landmarks. The glasses can also provide turn-by-turn navigation using directional awareness. Google said Gemini understands where the wearer is standing and which direction they are facing, allowing navigation instructions to feel more natural. Communication features are also built in. Users can place calls, send messages, and ask Gemini to summarise missed notifications without taking out their phones. The glasses will support music playback through private over-ear speakers.

Another major focus is live translation. The company said the glasses can translate both speech and written text in real time. During demonstrations, Google showed the glasses translating menus and signs, while spoken translations were delivered with audio that attempts to preserve the speaker’s tone and pitch. READ: Oneplus resumes OxygenOS 16 update rollout, boot-related issues fixed AI photo editing and agentic actions Google has also positioned the glasses as an AI-powered camera device. Users will be able to capture photos and videos directly from the glasses and edit them using Gemini-powered tools. The company demonstrated a feature where users could ask Gemini to take a picture and automatically modify it using Nano Banana, Google’s image editing model. In one example, Gemini added funny hats to people inside a captured image.

The glasses also support what Google calls agentic actions. According to the company, Gemini can complete multi-step tasks in the background, including preparing food delivery orders through DoorDash while the phone remains inside the user’s pocket. Google also announced support for third-party apps, including Uber and Mondly. Are Android XR Glasses similar to Meta smart glasses? Many of the features shown by Google closely resemble the approach already seen in the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses. Meta’s glasses also combine cameras, microphones, speakers, and AI assistance inside regular-looking eyewear. However, Google appears to be positioning these audio glasses as part of a broader connected device ecosystem rather than just standalone AI eyewear. During its demonstrations, the company showed how information and actions can move across devices, including glasses, smartphones, and smartwatches. For example, content captured through the glasses can be edited using Gemini-powered tools and surfaced across connected Android devices.