Windows 11 gets taskbar customisation, Start menu changes and more: Details

Microsoft is introducing a series of new customisation features for Windows 11, focusing mainly on the Start menu and taskbar experience. The update, which is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Experimental channel, allows users to move the taskbar to different sides of the screen, use a smaller taskbar, and gain more control over the Start menu layout. Microsoft said the changes are focused on improving usability, workspace management, and personalisation based on user feedback.

Taskbar customisation

One of the major changes is the return of flexible taskbar positioning. Windows Insiders will now be able to move the taskbar to the top or sides of the screen. The company noted that it has been one of the most requested features and that it is bringing it to Windows 11.

Here is what’s coming to Windows Insiders: Taskbar positioning options: Users will now be able to place the taskbar on any side of the screen, including the top, bottom, left, or right. Microsoft says the feature has been one of the most requested customisation options in Windows 11.

New icon alignment controls: Windows 11 will also allow different icon alignment options depending on where the taskbar is placed. Users can choose between centred or left-aligned layouts on horizontal taskbars, while vertical taskbars can show icons at the top or centre.

Start and Search adapt automatically: Start, Search, and other flyout menus will automatically adjust based on the taskbar’s position. For example, when the taskbar is moved to the top, the Start menu will also open from the top.

Every window at a glance: When using a vertical taskbar with “Never combine” taskbar buttons and “Show labels” enabled, each app window appears as a separate labelled button, making it easier to identify and switch between windows. Apart from this, Microsoft said that users who prefer more vertical screen space, such as developers working with long lines of code, may benefit from placing the taskbar on the side of the screen. The company added that users can also move the taskbar to the top if it feels easier to access or better suits their workflow. For those who manage multiple open apps, a vertical taskbar with separate app labels could make window management easier and more organised.

Users can change the taskbar position by going to Settings, then Personalisation, followed by Taskbar and Taskbar behaviours, where the new positioning and icon alignment options will be available. Additionally, Microsoft noted that it is still working on additional visual improvements, performance optimisations, and fixes for some known issues before the features roll out more widely. The company also confirmed that a few capabilities are still under development and are expected to arrive later. At the moment, auto-hide and tablet-optimised taskbar modes do not support alternate taskbar positions. Touch gestures for these layouts are also still being developed. In addition, search boxes are currently unavailable in alternate taskbar positions and will temporarily appear only as a search icon.

Microsoft added that it is also exploring more features, including separate taskbar positions for multiple monitors and drag-and-drop support. The company stated that its goal is to keep the experience simple and stable while avoiding accidental taskbar movement. ALSO READ: Alexa+ can now use AI to generate audio podcast on any topic: What's new Smaller taskbar Microsoft is also introducing a smaller taskbar option in Windows 11 for users who want more usable screen space, especially on compact displays. When enabled, the feature reduces both the taskbar height and icon size, creating more vertical room for apps and content. The company said that the feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Experimental channel and can be enabled through taskbar settings without requiring a restart or sign-out.

Changes coming to the Start menu Microsoft said that the Start menu should work differently for every user, whether they prefer pinned apps, recent files, or a more complete layout. The company is making changes to improve Start menu customisation and the quality of recommendations shown by default. Additionally, Microsoft noted that customising the Start menu currently requires users to manage multiple settings in different sections of Windows. For example, turning off the Recommended section involves changing several settings, while removing pinned apps requires users to unpin them individually. The company said that the upcoming changes are aimed at making the process simpler and easier to manage. Over the coming weeks, Insiders will get:

Separate toggles to independently show or hide Pinned, Recommended, and All Apps sections for easier Start menu customisation.

A dedicated control for file recommendations, allowing users to turn off recommendations in Start without affecting recent files or jump lists in File Explorer.

New Start menu size options that let users choose between Small and Large layouts for a more consistent experience across displays.

An option to hide profile names and pictures in the Start menu for added privacy during screen sharing, streaming, or presentations. ALSO READ: Sony hikes PlayStation Plus subscription prices, may impact Indian users Improving recommendation quality Microsoft said that it is improving the content shown in the Start menu recommendation section for users who choose to keep the feature enabled.