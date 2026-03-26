WhatsApp may soon let you send messages that disappear after being read

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy feature that could make messages disappear after they are read on Android devices. According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest beta version and is currently under development. The report added that the feature builds on the existing disappearing messages option, which already allows users to set messages to vanish after certain durations. The new option is supposed to offer more control by letting messages disappear shortly after being seen.

Disappearing message feature: How it works

According to the report, the feature was found in WhatsApp beta version 2.26.12.2 on the Google Play Store. It introduces a new timer option for disappearing messages called “After reading”. This builds on the existing disappearing messages feature, which already allows users to set messages to vanish after a fixed time.

At present, users can choose between 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days for messages to disappear. The report mentioned that the new option will offer more control, especially for messages that are meant to be seen only once or for a short duration. With the new setting enabled, messages will disappear 15 minutes after they are read. If the recipient does not open the message, it will automatically disappear after 24 hours. ALSO READ: Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide to take on anticipated iPhone fold On the sender’s side, messages will be removed 15 minutes after being sent, regardless of whether they have been read. This means both sides of the chat will eventually lose access to the message, helping keep conversations private. Users will also be able to apply this setting either to specific chats or across all conversations.