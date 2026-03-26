Tech Wrap March 26: Galaxy A57, A37 launch, Lyria 3 Pro, WhatsApp update

Samsung has introduced two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 – in India. These newly launched devices emphasise AI-based features powered by One UI 8.5, including tools such as Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition. In addition, the Galaxy A57 comes with features like Best Face and Auto Trim for photos and videos. Both smartphones also include updated versions of Bixby and Google Gemini to enable more natural interactions and smoother cross-app task handling.

Google has unveiled Lyria 3 Pro, an enhanced version of its AI music generation model designed to produce longer and more structured tracks. According to Google, the updated model enables users to create music of up to three minutes in length and is being rolled out across several Google platforms, including the Gemini app and Google Vids. WhatsApp may soon let you send messages that disappear after being read WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new privacy-focused feature that could allow messages to disappear after they have been read on Android devices. As per WABetaInfo, the feature has been identified in the latest beta version and is currently under development. The report notes that this builds on the existing disappearing messages feature, which already lets users set messages to vanish after a selected duration. The new option is expected to provide more control by enabling messages to disappear shortly after being viewed.

Samsung Browser is now on Windows with Perplexity-powered AI assistant Samsung has launched its Samsung Browser for Windows, extending its mobile browser experience to PCs with a focus on seamless cross-device use and integrated AI features. The company said the browser allows users to switch between mobile and PC without losing their browsing progress. It also introduces an AI assistant powered by Perplexity AI, which can understand webpage content, user activity, and natural language queries to simplify common browsing tasks. Realme 16 5G with 'Selfie Mirror' to launch on April 2 Realme is preparing to launch the Realme 16 5G in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the smartphone, including its design, battery, and camera features. The device features a rear “selfie mirror” aimed at making it easier to take selfies using the main camera. It also includes a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of usage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 users in India can now AirDrop files to iPhones, iPads Samsung has rolled out support for Android Quick Share–Apple AirDrop interoperability for the Galaxy S26 series in India, allowing users to wirelessly share files with iPhones without using third-party apps. According to the company, this AirDrop support is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 series, with plans to expand it to other devices later. The rollout began on March 23 in South Korea and is now reaching additional regions, including India. X faces brief global outage, thousands of users report disruptions Social media platform X experienced a short outage on Thursday, affecting thousands of users globally, including in India, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector. Reports of issues began rising around 12:20 pm IST. By 12:43 pm, over 34,000 users in the US had reported problems. More than 10,000 users in the UK, over 3,000 in Germany, and around 1,800 in India also flagged disruptions. Services were restored by around 1 pm.

Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide to take on anticipated iPhone fold Samsung may be working on another book-style foldable smartphone with a wider design, aimed at competing with Apple’s expected foldable iPhone. According to a report by Android Headlines, the device, referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, could be introduced later this year alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, featuring a broader aspect ratio. Reddit may ask you to verify if you are human, bots to be labelled Reddit has announced new steps to identify bots and confirm human users on its platform, in response to growing AI-driven activity online. In a post, Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said the company will introduce clear labels for automated accounts and may require some users to verify that they are human, while maintaining that it will not seek real-world identity information.

Cricket League minigame comes to BGMI: How to win M416 Glacier skin, more Krafton India has launched the BGMI Cricket League, a limited-time cricket-themed minigame within Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company said the feature allows players to take part in in-game activities linked to real-world matches and earn rewards. This follows the introduction of IPL-themed in-game items inspired by CSK and KKR franchises. Samsung Galaxy S26 review: Refined and reliable flagship, but plays it safe Samsung’s Galaxy S-series has long defined the standard for Android flagships. However, in recent years, updates have felt more incremental than groundbreaking. With the Galaxy S26, Samsung continues on a similar path.

Microsoft overhauls HR team, calls for faster pace in AI-driven era Tech giant Microsoft is overhauling its human resources (HR) team, with Chief People Officer Amy Coleman urging employees to prioritise "adaptability" and "set a new pace" amid rapid organisational changes and AI-powered transformation, according to a report published by Business Insider on Wednesday. How Meta, YouTube were found 'negligent' in social media addiction lawsuit Social media giants Meta and YouTube deliberately designed "addictive products" that eventually caused harm to a young woman, a Los Angeles court ruled on Wednesday. The jury found that neither company sufficiently warned users about the possible risks associated with their products, The Guardian reported.

Meta, Google risk Big Tobacco-like fallout after addiction trial verdict A landmark jury verdict holding Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google liable for harming a young user with products designed to be addictive threatens to put the social networking companies in the same category as Big Tobacco and opioid makers — a potential crack in their shield from legal responsibility for what happens on their platforms. OpenAI hires JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Asia-Pacific operations OpenAI is tapping Kiran Mani, the chief executive officer of Indian streaming platform JioStar, for a newly created role leading its Asia-Pacific operations. Mani will take up the position of managing director for the region in June, relocating to the ChatGPT maker’s Singapore office and reporting to Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the move. Mani couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.