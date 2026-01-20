Cannot shut down Windows 11? Microsoft acknowledges issue, releases the fix

Microsoft has confirmed that the January 2026 update for Windows 11 introduced multiple bugs, including one that stopped some PCs from shutting down properly. The company has now released an update to fix the issue. According to a report by Windows Latest, Microsoft has so far acknowledged three serious bugs linked to the January 2026 update: Remote Desktop login failures, shutdown issues on Windows 11 23H2, and Outlook Classic crashes. Of these, two have now received fixes.

What went wrong with the January 2026 update

On January 13, Microsoft released several updates, including:

Windows 11 25H2 (KB5074109)

Windows 11 23H2 (KB5073455)

Windows Server 2025 and 2023 updates

Windows 10 ESU update

Soon after, users started reporting multiple problems. Microsoft has now acknowledged three major issues:

Remote Desktop connections failing

Windows 11 23H2 failing to shut down

Remote Desktop connections stopped working After installing KB5074109 on Windows 11 25H2 and related updates, many users found that Remote Desktop connections were failing during sign-in. When users clicked "Connect," the login process would break immediately, showing an authentication error. Microsoft confirmed that the problem was caused by a failure in the credential prompt inside the Windows App, which is responsible for starting Remote Desktop sessions. The issue happened before a session was created, so user data was not affected.

Microsoft fixed this issue in an out-of-band update released on January 17. Windows 11 shut down bug on version 23H2 Another bug affected a small number of PCs running Windows 11 version 23H2 with a feature called System Guard Secure Launch enabled. After installing KB5073455, clicking "Shut down" or "Hibernate" would not power off the system. Instead, the PC would restart. This issue only affected Windows 11 23H2, which is no longer supported for regular consumers and is mainly used by enterprises. Microsoft said the bug impacted a very limited number of devices.