Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras launching in India on Jan 27: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the X200T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip and will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

As for the cameras, Vivo said the X200T will feature an all-50MP camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. A microsite on e-commerce platform Flipkart has revealed details of the rear camera setup.

The Vivo X200T will feature a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung’s JN1 sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The phone will support up to 100x digital zoom and macro photography up to 20x zoom.