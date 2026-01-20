Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget may launch in 2026: What to expect

OpenAI may unveil its first hardware product next year. According to the US news platform Axios, OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, Chris Lehane, has said that OpenAI is “on track” to unveil its first device in the second half of 2026. This will be the first product that OpenAI has built with former Apple designer Jony Ive . The company remains tight-lipped about what the product will be.

As per earlier reports, OpenAI is said to be developing prototypes of small devices with no screen, that are possibly wearable and able to interact with users. Axios cited OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as saying that the device will be more “peaceful” than a smartphone, and users will be shocked at how simple it is.

OpenAI’s first hardware product: What to expect

As per a Financial Times report from last year, OpenAI is creating a palm-sized, screenless device that can take audio and video cues from physical environments and respond to users’ requests. As per Bloomberg, it may be equipped with a small projector to cast content onto surfaces.

The device will reportedly communicate with users through a camera, a microphone and a speaker. There is a possibility that the device may feature multiple cameras. It is likely to be something that can sit on a desk or table while also being portable enough to be carried around by users.

The Financial Times report added that the device may stay “always-on” rather than being triggered by a word or prompt. The sensors are expected to gather data throughout the day to build the virtual assistant’s “memory.”

OpenAI won’t be limited to just one hardware product, though. Alongside the AI-focused device already discussed, OpenAI is said to be exploring smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable AI pin, aligning with its earlier suggestions of creating a broader ecosystem of AI-first hardware designed to help users create and interact in new ways.

To bring these products to life, OpenAI is reportedly tapping into Apple’s manufacturing ecosystem in China, working with suppliers such as Luxshare, which makes iPhones and AirPods, and Goertek, a key producer of components for AirPods, HomePods and Apple Watch devices.