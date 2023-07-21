Home / Technology / Tech News / WormGPT: A malicious cousin of ChatGPT with no ethical boundaries

A new AI tool has been developed called WormGPT, which aims to launch sophisticated phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. The WormGPT could be accessed only through the dark web

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
WormGPT is a blackhat alternative to ChatGPT

Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
The development of ChatGPT took the world by storm in November last year. The release of chatGPT stunned the world as it showcased the capabilities of the large language model (LLM), a generative AI that can generate human-like content in seconds.

However, a brand new chatGPT is also being launched into the market, which is called WormGPT. It is an AI chatbot similar to chatGPT, but it has no ethical boundaries or limitations.

A popular cybersecurity firm, SlashNext, in their blog post, confirmed that WormGPT was developed purely with malevolent intent. According to the firm, this kind of software is just an example of the threat of Artificial Intelligence modules which are based on the GPT-J model; this could cause harm even if used by a beginner.

In simple words, WormGPT is a blackhat alternative to ChatGPT that lets you do all sorts of illegal stuff and easily sell it online in the future.

Difference between chatGPT and WormGPT
WormGPT was developed exclusively for malicious purposes. It aims to create malware and exploit vulnerabilities. The WormGPT lacks ethical limits to distinguish it from other GPT models. The worst part is the WormGPT can be a mastermind behind some complex cyberattacks, inflicting considerable damage on computer systems and networks.


WormGPT is there for all unethical or blackhat activities like breaching laws related to hacking, data theft, or other illegal actions.

While ChatGPTis developed by OpenAI, which is a legitimate and respected organisation.

How to download and use WormGPT?
The WormGPT is not available for download, it can only be accessed through the dark web. The developer of the WormGPT has also added a subscription fee to access the website. The users who want to access the WormGPT need to make the payment in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum to avoid any detection or traceability.


The developer of WormGPT is charging a subscription fee to access the WormGPT, the fees range from $60 to $700. The developer has already managed to get 1,500 users.

How to protect from malicious attacks?

Here are the things to keep in mind to stay protected from malicious attacks.

  • Be aware of the Business email compromise (BEC) and develop training programs to avoid such attacks.
  • Organisations need to enhance the email verification process and flag messages that contain words like urgent, sensitive, or wire transfer.
  • Enable multi-factor authentication to access email accounts to log in such as a password, a dynamic pin, code, or biometric.
  • Avoid clicking on any links or attachments if sent from unknown users.
  • Do make sure that you check the sender's email twice and verify through different sources.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

