WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 9, 2025. At the event keynote, the US-based technology giant has confirmed to unveil platform updates across its ecosystem, including the next version of iOS. While artificial intelligence-powered features are expected to be a part of the announcements, it may not take centre stage this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, “the conference may be a letdown from an AI standpoint.” His report suggests Apple is not planning any major new features for its Apple Intelligence suite and will instead focus on significant updates to its operating systems across devices — iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more.

ALSO READ: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, more: Apple to reportedly mark operating systems by year Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple is aiming for a broader platform overhaul, emphasising consistency and streamlined navigation across devices. The company may also revamp the naming convention for its operating systems. Although platform updates are expected to headline the event, Apple Intelligence is still likely to see meaningful enhancements. Apple may introduce a new software development kit (SDK) and related frameworks that allow developers to integrate Apple Intelligence tools, like Writing Tools, more deeply into their apps. Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring partnerships with third-party AI providers like Google and Anthropic to bring their models to Apple Intelligence, similar to the current integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gurman’s report also notes that Apple may be treating 2025 as a “gap year” for AI, with more substantial announcements expected at WWDC 2026. Ongoing AI projects reportedly include a next-gen Siri based on a large language model (LLM), bringing enhanced on-screen awareness, personal context, and natural conversation capabilities. WWDC 2025: What to expect Platform updates Apple is reportedly preparing a significant redesign of its operating systems aimed at creating a more unified user experience across devices. This would help users transition more seamlessly between platforms such as iOS and macOS. Aesthetic updates could include translucent menus and panels inspired by visionOS, subtle motion effects, and shimmering elements that respond to device movement.

ALSO READ: WWDC: What to expect from iOS 19, Apple's next platform update for iPhones Apple may also change the naming convention for its OS versions. For example, the next version of iOS might be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19. Gaming app Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a new app focused on video games across its ecosystem including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. According to Bloomberg, this app will allow users to launch games, view achievements, check leaderboards, and access curated gaming content. It will also integrate App Store titles, much like Microsoft’s Xbox app on iOS.

Features for improved platform switch Apple is expected to introduce features that simplify switching from an iPhone to an Android device. One such feature, recently spotted in Android 16 beta code, is wireless eSIM transfer from iOS to Android. Currently, moving an eSIM requires carrier intervention. ALSO READ: iOS 19: eSIM transfer from Apple iPhone to Android set to become easier These updates are likely part of Apple’s compliance with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates greater ecosystem openness. AI-powered battery optimisation Apple is reportedly developing an AI-based battery management feature for iOS. The system would analyse app usage, background activity, and charging patterns to intelligently adjust performance and extend battery life. A new lock screen indicator is expected to show estimated charging time.