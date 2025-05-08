Google's Gemini app for iPads bring Google Photos integration, new features

Google has rolled out a dedicated iPadOS version of the Gemini app. The new iPad-optimised app will offer a fullscreen experience, supporting both landscape and portrait modes, a more spacious interface similar to the one found on Android tablets and the Gemini website.

Previously available Gemini app for iPads was essentially the iOS version, not fully optimised for large screens.

The upgrade not only improves the user interface but also brings practical enhancements.

The homescreen remains minimalist, while viewing chats are less cluttered. The Gemini Live interface is now also available in full screen, offering a two way, real-time voice chat ability. Notably, this dedicated app also allows split view multitasking on the iPad.

The new Gemini iPad app is now available for download on the App Store. It also introduces support for homescreen Gemini widget, integration with Google Photos, and various user interface improvements and bug fixes.

Google app on iOS: New Simplify feature

In related news, Google app on iOS has received a new artificial intelligence-powered feature called ‘simplify’. The feature allows users to easily understand complex content filled with jargon. According to Google, Simplify uses AI to make dense text on a web page easier to interpret without redirecting the user to another page. This feature is aimed at helping users understand any technical topic with ease.

According to Google, the Simplify feature uses its prompt refinement method to simplify webpage content. Created by Google Research and powered by Gemini, it breaks down complex text into more understandable language while preserving essential information.