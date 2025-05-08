Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13s to debut 'Plus Key' similar to iPhone's Action button: Details

OnePlus 13s to debut 'Plus Key' similar to iPhone's Action button: Details

The customisable Plus Key on the OnePlus 13s will allow users to set it up to perform actions like switching sound profiles, launching the camera app, enabling flash, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
OnePlus has released a new video teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone, revealing that it will feature a new customisable button, called the “Plus Key.” The new Plus Key will allow users to customise it as per their preference for performing actions like changing the audio profile, launching the camera app, enabling flash, starting audio recording, setting up translation, and more. This new button replaces the signature alert slider on OnePlus devices, which allowed the limited function of switching sound profiles.
Earlier this year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed plans to replace the alert slider with a more versatile and user-programmable button. The upcoming OnePlus 13s will be the first OnePlus smartphone to get the new button.
 
OnePlus 13s: What to expect
 
The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will sport a 6.32-inch display, making it the smallest and most compact model in the OnePlus 13 flagship series. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The display is said to be a full-HD+ OLED panel with LTPO support, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content. Regarding imaging, the device is expected to carry a 50MP dual rear camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. Powering it all will likely be a 6,260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
 
OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED, fullHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO), 1600 nits HDR  
  • Brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: up to 16GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear camera: 50 MP primary (autofocus and OIS) + 50 MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 6,260 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

