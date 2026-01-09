Redmi Note 15 review: Covers essentials, but struggles to truly stand out

The Redmi Note series has long been associated with value for money, and with the Note 15, Redmi is once again trying to stay true to that reputation. The headline feature this time is the 108MP primary camera, which not only gets optical image stabilisation but also supports 3x in-sensor zoom. Other highlights include a slim 7.35mm chassis, a curved AMOLED display, and a 5,520mAh battery.

On paper, the Redmi Note 15 checks a lot of the right boxes. The question, as always, is how well these features come together in day-to-day use.

Design and display

Design-wise, the Redmi Note 15 closely resembles last year’s Redmi Note 14 Pro. You get a similar symmetrical, centre-aligned camera module at the back, though the setup has been simplified this time. While the Note 14 Pro featured a triple-camera arrangement, the Note 15 settled for a dual-camera system.

The phone feels sleek in the hand, helped by the curved edges on both the front and back. Despite using plastic for both the frame and rear panel, the finish feels premium, with a subtle metallic texture that doesn’t immediately give away the material choice. It also does a good job of hiding smudges and fingerprints, which is always welcome.

The centred camera module means there’s minimal wobble when the phone is placed on a flat surface, unless you deliberately press down on the edges harder than normal.

In terms of durability, the Redmi Note 15 carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. This should be enough for rain, splashes, or accidental water exposure, but it does mean the phone can’t be submerged. While I’m not expecting IP69 levels of protection here, an IP67 or IP68 rating would have offered more peace of mind.

The curved display initially raised concerns about accidental touches, especially at a time when many brands are returning to flat panels. Fortunately, this hasn’t been an issue in practice. Despite the noticeable curvature, I didn’t face any accidental touch problems during daily use.

The display itself is a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which keeps scrolling smooth and responsive. Redmi claims a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. While I couldn’t verify that exact figure, visibility under direct sunlight was never an issue, suggesting that real-world brightness is more than adequate. There is some glare where the screen curves, but that’s a common drawback of curved panels in general.

Visuals look sharp and crisp, and the default colour tuning strikes a good balance between vibrancy and realism. You can switch to a more vibrant saturated colour mode from the settings, but in my experience, this can make certain scenes look overly artificial.

One disappointing omission, however, is the lack of HDR playback support. Even on platforms like YouTube, HDR content isn’t recognised, which feels like a missed opportunity given the otherwise capable display.

Camera

I was particularly curious about the camera performance on the Redmi Note 15, given the emphasis on its 108MP primary sensor. In daylight, the main camera delivers solid results. Images show good detail, colours are pleasing, and exposure is generally well controlled even in bright conditions. The output is also fairly consistent across shots, which is reassuring.

At 3x zoom, there is a noticeable drop in detail, but colour consistency remains close to what you get at 1x. Portrait mode does a decent job with subject separation, though the blur effect can feel artificial at times, especially when dealing with complex or busy backgrounds.

Things become less consistent under artificial lighting. Edge detection in portraits struggles more here, and facial details are often softened. Regular shots tend to oversaturate under indoor lighting, while low-light photos sometimes appear unnaturally brightened in parts. Detail takes a hit as well, and the 3x zoom becomes largely unusable in many low-light scenarios.

The ultra-wide camera also struggles in low light, to the point where I’d only recommend using it in good daylight conditions.

Another issue I noticed was occasional shutter lag. Switching between zoom levels can feel jerky too. While this doesn’t always affect still photography, it becomes more noticeable during video recording if you try to change zoom levels mid-shot.

For video, the main camera supports 4K recording at 30fps at both 1x and 3x zoom levels. The ultra-wide and front cameras are limited to 1080p at 30fps, which feels restrictive in 2025.

Performance, software, and battery

Powering the Redmi Note 15 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. For everyday tasks such as scrolling through apps, watching videos, taking photos, and playing light games, the phone feels smooth and responsive. However, once you start combining heavier tasks, cracks begin to show.

Quickly snapping photos can cause the camera app to lag, and heavier games struggle even at medium graphics settings, with frequent frame drops. The phone does manage thermals reasonably well, though, with only mild heating under certain conditions.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 15 ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2, which is a bit disappointing. That said, Redmi promises four major OS updates and six years of security patches, which should help future-proof the device.

AI features are fairly limited. You get Google’s Circle to Search and basic tools like AI Beauty in the Gallery app, but that’s about it. Built-in features such as an AI eraser or note summarisation would have added more value, especially when competitors are starting to include them at similar price points.

Battery life is one of the more reliable aspects of the phone. The 5,520mAh battery isn’t the largest in the segment, but it comfortably gets you through a full day and even stretches a few hours into the second day with moderate use. Charging is handled by a 45W adapter included in the box, which takes roughly 45 minutes to fully top up the phone.

Verdict

Price: Rs 22,999 onwards

The Redmi Note 15 gets most of the basics right. It offers a comfortable design, a bright AMOLED display, dependable battery life, and a capable main camera in good lighting. However, it doesn’t truly stand out in any one area.

Camera performance becomes inconsistent in low light, performance can feel underwhelming under heavier loads, and the lack of HDR support and limited AI features feel like missed opportunities. If you’re looking for a well-rounded phone that doesn’t do anything terribly wrong, the Redmi Note 15 fits the bill. But if you’re after a device that excels in a specific category, you may want to look around a bit more.