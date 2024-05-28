Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi 14 Civi with Leica cameras set to launch on June 12: What to expect

Xiaomi 14 Civi with Leica cameras set to launch on June 12: What to expect

The Xiaomi 14 Civi would likely be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, which was launched in China last month. The smartphone will feature a triple-camera system co-engineered in partnership with Leica

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has scheduled the launch of the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India for June 12. Civi in the name stands for “Cinematic Vision”, pointing that the smartphone would be camera-centric like other models in the Xiaomi 14 series. The Xiaomi 14 Civi would likely be a rebranded Civi 4 Pro, which was launched in China last month. The smartphone will feature a triple-camera system co-engineered in partnership with German imaging entity Leica.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: What to expect

Xiaomi has previewed the rear camera module of the upcoming smartphone in the launch announcement. The camera module resembles the one on the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. The Indian variant of the smartphone would likely be along the same line as the Chinese variant and there are plenty of specification details available in the public domain.

Based on the Civi 4 Pro product listing page on Xiaomi Global website, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display of 2750 x 1236 resolution (1.5K) and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 12-bit display panel which is rated for up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The smartphone houses a 4700 mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging.

In the imaging department, the Civi 4 Pro sports a triple-camera set-up on the back with a 50MP primary sensor with a Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 50MP telephoto camera with autofocus, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor completes the rear set-up. At the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera.

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4700mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

