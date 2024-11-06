China’s Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out a stable version of the Android 15 operating system with HyperOS user interface version 1.1 to select smartphones outside its home country. According to a report by GSMArena, last year’s flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones have begun receiving the Android 15 update; however, it differs from the HyperOS 2.0 user interface released in China.

The report states that Xiaomi is deploying HyperOS 1.1, based on Android 15, to the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro smartphones. This update does not include Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, which launched in China alongside the new Xiaomi 15 series flagships. The international Android 15-powered HyperOS 1.1 update lacks some of the AI features and enhancements introduced with HyperOS 2.0. However, it reportedly offers visual improvements, including new home screen and lock screen designs.

The updated UI version is expected to reach the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone soon. HyperOS 2.0 is anticipated to be available outside China with the global launch of the Xiaomi 15 series.

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0: Features

The latest HyperOS version focuses on three core aspects: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. These aim to enhance system functionality, improve connectivity, and introduce new AI-driven interactions.

HyperOS 2.0 optimises app performance and introduces dynamic effects across the system for smoother transitions. It also supports cross-platform optimisation, extending its improvements to Xiaomi’s smartwatches and smart TVs, bringing enhanced performance, a redesigned layout, and additional features.

In the AI space, Xiaomi introduces a suite of AI-powered features collectively called HyperAI. These include AI lock screen wallpapers, real-time translations, AI writing tools, and image editing powered by generative AI.