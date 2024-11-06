Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi 14 series receives Android 15 update without HyperOS 2.0: Report

Xiaomi 14 series receives Android 15 update without HyperOS 2.0: Report

Reportedly, Xiaomi has rolled out a stable Android 15 update for its 14 series smartphones with HyperOS 1.1

Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi MIUI, HyperOS, MIUI, Xiaomi OS, Xiaomi new OS, new OS, Xiaomi operating system
Xiaomi HyperOS
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out a stable version of the Android 15 operating system with HyperOS user interface version 1.1 to select smartphones outside its home country. According to a report by GSMArena, last year’s flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones have begun receiving the Android 15 update; however, it differs from the HyperOS 2.0 user interface released in China.
 
The report states that Xiaomi is deploying HyperOS 1.1, based on Android 15, to the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro smartphones. This update does not include Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, which launched in China alongside the new Xiaomi 15 series flagships. The international Android 15-powered HyperOS 1.1 update lacks some of the AI features and enhancements introduced with HyperOS 2.0. However, it reportedly offers visual improvements, including new home screen and lock screen designs.
The updated UI version is expected to reach the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone soon. HyperOS 2.0 is anticipated to be available outside China with the global launch of the Xiaomi 15 series.
 
Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0: Features

More From This Section

Soon, WhatsApp will allow reverse image search through Google: Details here

Nvidia rides AI wave to surpass Apple, becomes world's largest company

AI, GenAI, and blockchain: How technology is transforming BFSI sector

Blocked accounts can now see your public posts on X; what you need to know

Tech wrap Nov 5: iOS 18.2 beta, Realme GT7 Pro launched, Xbox AI Agent

 
The latest HyperOS version focuses on three core aspects: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. These aim to enhance system functionality, improve connectivity, and introduce new AI-driven interactions.
 
HyperOS 2.0 optimises app performance and introduces dynamic effects across the system for smoother transitions. It also supports cross-platform optimisation, extending its improvements to Xiaomi’s smartwatches and smart TVs, bringing enhanced performance, a redesigned layout, and additional features.
 
In the AI space, Xiaomi introduces a suite of AI-powered features collectively called HyperAI. These include AI lock screen wallpapers, real-time translations, AI writing tools, and image editing powered by generative AI.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Xiaomi 15 series debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check specifications

Tech wrap Oct 16: Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Ring, more

Xiaomi A4 5G phone with Qualcomm SD 4s Gen 2 to be priced under Rs 10,000

IMC 2024: Xiaomi to unveil Qualcomm-powered budget 5G smartphone on Oct 16

Google's Circle to Search is coming to more phones, including China's HONOR

Topics :XiaomiAndroidChinese smartphones

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story