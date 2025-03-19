Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its new P3 series smartphones today. The Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G will join the existing P3 Pro and P3x in the line-up. The launch event will begin at 12 PM in India and will be livestreamed on Realme India's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch the event through the embedded video at the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed key details about the P3 series, including chipset, display, and battery specifications. Additionally, the company has already disclosed the pricing and availability of the base Realme P3 5G model.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Details

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 9a: Here's what to expect from upcoming Apple iPhone 16e rival Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company has partnered with Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to optimise the smartphone's performance for gaming. Notably, it will include bypass charging, allowing users to game while charging without overheating.

Realme has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 1.5K resolution quad-curved display with a touch sampling rate up to 2500Hz. For imaging, the P3 Ultra will get a 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The phone will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected specifications

Also Read

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony IMX896) primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 6000mAh, 80W AI Bypass charging

Operating system: Android 15-based Realme UI 6

Realme P3 5G: Details

Realme has revealed the pricing details for the P3 5G smartphone:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999

ALSO READ | OnePlus might be working on another foldable smartphone, incoming 'Pagani'? The Realme P3 5G will be available on the company's website in an early bird sale at 6 PM today. Customers can avail an introductory bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards.

The P3 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. Like the Ultra variant, it comes with a 6000mAh battery. It features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Additionally, the device will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme P3 series: Launch livestream