Tech wrap March 18: Samsung One UI 7, iOS 18.4 beta 4, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

Samsung had previously announced that the One UI 7 update, built on Android 15, would be available in April for select Galaxy smartphones. The South Korean electronics company has now confirmed that the official rollout will begin on April 7. Initially, the update will be released for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. This will be the stable version of One UI 7, as a beta update has already been made available for these devices. In a blog post, Samsung stated that the new update will be “bringing a bold new design for greater personalisation and control to the user experience.”

Apple has started rolling out the fourth developer beta of iOS 18.4 for compatible iPhone models, alongside a public beta update. This version is primarily focused on resolving bugs and refining system performance rather than introducing significant new features. Among the fixes is an issue that required some users to enable Siri before accessing Apple Intelligence.

Lenovo has introduced the Idea Tab Pro in India, offering high performance, smart features, and an immersive audiovisual experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300, this AI-enhanced tablet features a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display and a quad-speaker system tuned by JBL, with Dolby Atmos support.

Also Read

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for its Copilot AI called "Phone connection," allowing users to perform essential phone functions directly from their PC. According to an update on Microsoft’s support page, Phone connection replaces the previous Phone Plugin and integrates with Copilot.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is set to expand its P3 series in India with the launch of the Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G on March 19. These additions will join the existing P3 Pro and P3x models in the lineup.

Amazon is discontinuing the option for Alexa voice recordings to be processed locally on Echo devices, meaning that from March 28, users’ voice commands—except for certain features like wake word detection—will be sent to Amazon’s cloud for processing. This change could raise privacy concerns, as seen in previous cases.

Zepto has announced that it will begin delivering Apple products, including the latest iPhone 16e, AirPods, charging accessories, and more, within 10 minutes. With this, Zepto becomes the latest company to enter the rapid delivery market for Apple devices.

Ubisoft has revealed details of all editions of its upcoming video game Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, including pricing and exclusive bonuses. Set in feudal Japan, the latest installment in the franchise offers multiple purchase options, each with unique in-game content and perks.

Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is expected to launch in India soon, following its reported appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. A report by 91Mobiles indicates that a Samsung device with the model number SM-S937B/DS, believed to be the Galaxy S25 Edge, has received BIS certification. The same model number has also been spotted in the GSMA database, suggesting an imminent release.

The Google Pixel 9a, expected to succeed the Pixel 8a, is anticipated to launch soon. This upcoming smartphone from Google is likely to compete with the recently launched iPhone 16e. According to media reports, pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will begin on March 19. Here’s what consumers can look forward to with the Pixel 9a.

Apple is reportedly preparing to commence mass production of its first foldable devices next year. According to a MacRumors report citing analyst Jeff Pu, two foldable Apple products have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, the company’s contract manufacturer. These include a book-style foldable iPhone and a larger-screen foldable iPad.