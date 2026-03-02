Xiaomi 17 series, Pad 8 to launch in India on March 11: What to expect

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones ahead of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, while confirming that they will launch in India on March 11. Alongside the two flagship smartphones, the company has also confirmed the debut of the Xiaomi Pad 8. Both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, whereas the tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip.

The standard Xiaomi 17 was first introduced in China in September last year, followed by the Ultra variant in December.

Xiaomi 17 series: What to expect

According to Xiaomi’s website, both smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display, whereas the Xiaomi 17 will come with a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The company has said that the Xiaomi 17 series will use custom-built OLED panels with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, which will help with visibility even under bright light. The smartphones will support a 1–120Hz LTPO refresh rate. The Xiaomi 17 will weigh 191 grams, while the Ultra will weigh around 219 grams. Both models will carry an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will include a Leica-branded triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto camera. The 200MP periscope telephoto lens will offer a 3.2x–4.3x (75–100mm) optical zoom. The Xiaomi 17 will also come with a Leica-backed camera system. It will feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with a Leica 60mm floating lens design. Based on the model unveiled, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will pack a 6,000mAh battery and will support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 will include a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Both smartphones will run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

ALSO READ: Amazon cloud suffers outage after unidentified objects hit UAE data centre For users who prefer a more compact device, the Xiaomi 17 will measure 8.06mm in thickness and will weigh 191g. It is expected to be available in Venture Green, Ice Blue and Black. The phone will also feature a redesigned camera module and 1.18mm bezels. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 218.4g, sporting a camera deco housing. It is likely to be available in White, Black,and Starlit Green. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Expected Specifications Display: 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1–120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 200MP (periscope telephoto, 3.2x–4.3x optical zoom)

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

Software: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

Protection: IP69 rating

Thickness: 8.29mm

Weight: 218.4g

Colours: White, Black, Starlit Green Xiaomi 17: Expected specifications Display: 6.3-inch AMOLED, 1–120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultra-wide) + 50MP (telephoto, 60mm floating lens)

Battery: 6330mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Software: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

Protection: IP69 rating

Thickness: 8.06mm

Weight: 191g

Colours: Venture Green, Ice Blue, Black Xiaomi Pad 8: What to expect The Xiaomi Pad 8 will sport an 11.2-inch LCD (liquid crystal display) display, 3.2K resolution and 800 nits of peak brightness, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. According to Xiaomi, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset to handle apps, games and multitasking. It will pack a 9,200mAh battery, which it claims can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. It will measure 5.75mm in thickness and weigh 485g.

For software, the Pad 8 will ship with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, bringing updated features and tablet-optimised tools. On the camera front, it will include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera suitable for video calls and casual photography. Other expected highlights include a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound, accessory support such as keyboard and stylus options and more. The company has said that the tablet will offer PC-level productivity and system-level intelligence powered by Xiaomi HyperAI. Alongside the Pad 8, Xiaomi will also introduce the Focus Pen Pro, which will weigh only 17.5g. Xiaomi said it will feature pressure-sensitive control for precise input, along with intuitive pinch and double-tap gestures for interaction with documents and artwork.