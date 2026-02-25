Xiaomi 17 series to launch in India on Feb 28: Expected colours, specs

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 17 series, comprising Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra, in India on February 28. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the colour options for the Xiaomi 17, while teasing the Ultra variant in a shade of green. For the uninitiated, Xiaomi released the Xiaomi 17 in China in September last year, followed by the launch of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra variant in December.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will launch its Pad 8 in India on February 28.

Xiaomi 17 series: What to expect

Xiaomi has teased that the standard Xiaomi 17 will debut globally in black, blue and pink colour options via a post on X. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra global model, meanwhile, has been confirmed in a Starlit Green finish.

For India, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has so far been previewed only in black. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Leica-tuned rear camera, in line with the China variant. The Xiaomi 17 is confirmed to launch in India in black and blue colour options, with one more colour option in line that will be revealed at the launch event.

In China, both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The two models offer Leica-branded triple rear camera systems along with a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) display and is backed by a 6,800mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 17, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED (organic light-emitting diode) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 8: What to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Pad 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and backed by a 9,200mAh battery, which it claims can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. The company has also showcased the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard on its website, though it has not clarified whether these accessories will be included in the box or sold separately.

The Focus Pen Pro is designed with a button-free build, gesture-based controls and what Xiaomi describes as pro-level sensitivity. The Focus Keyboard, meanwhile, will feature adaptive backlit keys along with a gesture-supported precision touchpad.

If the Indian model follows the China variant, the Xiaomi Pad 8 could run HyperOS 3 and sport an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD (liquid crystal display) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It may offer up to 12GB random access memory (RAM) and 256GB storage, a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera, along with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB (universal serial bus) Type-C connectivity, and 45W charging support.