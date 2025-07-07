Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

The Honor X9c 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 108MP OIS camera, curved AMOLED display and 6600mAh battery to go on sale from July 12 on Amazon India at an introductory price of Rs 19,999

Honor X9c 5G

Honor X9c 5G (Image: Honor)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has launched its mid-range X9c 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 21,999 onwards, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 108MP AI main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company claims up to three-day battery life on a single charge. The smartphone will be available on Amazon India from July 12 and comes in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan colour options.

Honor X9c 5G: Price and availability

  • Configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • Price: Rs 21,999
  • Availability: Amazon India, starting July 12
  • Introductory price: Rs 19,999 (Amazon Prime Day deal)

Launch offers valid from July 12–14, 2025:

  • Rs 1,250 discount included in listed price
  • Rs 750 discount on select bank cards
  • Rs 1,250 discount on no-cost EMI plans (up to 9 months)
  • One-year extended warranty for free
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,500
 

Honor X9c 5G: Features

The Honor X9c 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2700x1224) and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and carries TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light certifications.
 
The smartphone has a slim 7.98mm profile and weighs 189g. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9, which includes features like Magic Portal for cross-app data sharing, smart gesture navigation, and real-time contextual recommendations. Imaging is covered by dual cameras on the rear, featuring 108MP main sensor with OIS and EIS. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor.

The Honor X9c 5G is opowered by 6,600 mAh battery, supported by 66W wired charger. The phone is IP65M rated for dust and water resistance. 
Honor X9c 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 2700 x 1224 resolution,120Hz refresh rate, and 4000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary (OIS + EIS)
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6600mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired
  • Operating System: MagicOS 9.0
  • Protection: IP65M
  • Weight: 189g

Topics : 5G Amazon India Honor smartphone buyers in India

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

