Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G tablets in India: Check details

Xiaomi on July 29 launched in India the Redmi Pad Pro and Redmi Pad SE tablets. While the former is offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the latter is a 4G model powered by MediaTek processor. Alongside the tablets, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced accessories to go with both the tablets – Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover for the Redmi Pad Pro, and Cover for the Pad SE 4G. Here are the details.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Offered in 5G and Wi-Fi models, the tablet from Xiaomi boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display of 120Hz, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm port with support for hi-res audio out, 10,000 mAh battery, and Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Redmi Pad Pro is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Models

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 26,999

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Accessories

Cover: Rs 1,499

Keyboard: Rs 3,999

Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Introductory offers and availability

Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on cards from select banks. The bank discount is offered across models and configurations. The tablet will be available on Xiaomi online store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and at select Xiaomi resellers from August 2.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K, LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 3

Audio: 4-speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res

Camera: 8MP on both rear and front

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Battery: 10,000 mAh

Charger: 33W

RAM: 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage: 128GB and 256GB (UFS 2.2)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 4G: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, the Redmi Pad SE 4G sports an 8.7-inch HD+ display of 90Hz. Audio is covered by a dual-speaker system, supported by Dolby Atmos. The tablet has an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. It is powered by a 6,650 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 4G: Models

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 4G: Accessories

Cover: Rs 999

Xiaomi Redmi SE 4G: Introductory offers and availability

Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on cards from select banks. The bank discount is offered across models and configurations. The tablet will be available on Xiaomi online store, Flipkart, and at select Xiaomi resellers from August 8.

Xiaomi Redmi SE 4G: Specifications

Display: 8.7-inch HD+, LCD, 90Hz

Audio: 2-speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos

Camera: 8MP on rear, 5MP on front

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Battery: 6,650 mAh

Charger: 10W

RAM: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage: 64GB and 128GB (eMMC 5.1), expandable up to 2TB (microSD)