Year in review: 5 consumer technology innovations that turned heads in 2024

The year 2024 witnessed advancements across various segments in consumer technology sphere, reshaping the way we interact with everyday technology. From the widespread adoption of generative AI in consumer devices to the growing popularity of foldable smartphones, the focus remained on enhancing accessibility and integration. Here are some of the key innovations in consumer technology that defined the year:

Generative AI in consumer devices

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly become a key part of how smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets work. It adds creative and practical features that improve how we use these devices.

Beyond creative tools for media editing in smartphones, AI powers tools like real-time translation, call assistance, and smart note-taking. These features make communication easier, break language barriers, and help organise tasks. With better understanding of context, AI has also improved how we search for information and manage digital content.

Laptops have seen major improvements with AI as well. It boosts multitasking, offers smart suggestions, and adjusts performance to match user needs. With the introduction of dedicated hardware, built-in AI systems makes processing faster and keeps personal data more secure.

AI systems are also simplifying complex tasks across devices, such as automating workflows and enabling realistic interactions with virtual assistants. These advancements show how AI not only simplifies tasks but also enhances the way we interact with our gadgets.

Affordable foldable devices

Foldable smartphones, once a niche category, limited to select manufacturers, have become more affordable in 2024. In previous years, only a few companies had access to the technology and resources necessary to produce these devices, resulting in high prices and limited availability.

This year, the landscape has shifted as increased competition has reshaped the market. The entry of new players, especially Chinese smartphone makers, has driven advancements in production techniques, making foldable devices more cost-effective to manufacture. Some companies have even made more affordable versions of their flagship foldable smartphones by reducing certain hardware features to reduce the cost.

As a result, foldable smartphones are now available at various price points, making the technology accessible to a wider audience. While some affordable models come with trade-offs like mid-range specifications, they represent a significant step towards bridging the gap between innovation and affordability.

Mixed reality headsets

In 2024, mixed reality (MR) headsets emerged as a new segment for innovation in consumer technology, seamlessly blending physical and digital environments. Brands such as Apple and Meta have made strides in democratising MR, introducing devices that integrate virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to deliver deeply immersive experiences.

MR headsets have revolutionised entertainment, particularly gaming, by allowing users to interact with virtual environments in ways that feel natural and intuitive. They’ve also enhanced media consumption with immersive films, videos and even “spatial” images. In the workplace, MR is transforming multitasking by letting users make full use of the visual real estate for placing multiple windows anywhere (virtually). It is even enabling remote teams to interact in 3D spaces and visualise complex data.

While MR technology has made significant strides, challenges like device comfort and high costs remain. However, as these devices become more affordable and comfortable, MR’s influence across entertainment and productivity will continue to grow

Wearables that monitor more than fitness

In 2024, wearables have evolved beyond fitness tracking to become tools for monitoring a wide range of health and lifestyle metrics. Gadgets like smartwatches, earphones, and rings now offer insights into sleep quality, stress levels, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, and even skin temperature.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have advanced significantly, incorporating features such as ECG readings, blood pressure monitoring, and continuous glucose tracking. Meanwhile, earphones and rings are equipped with sensors that assess stress, mood, and energy levels, offering a holistic view of personal well-being.

Some wearables, like the Apple AirPods Pro with its hearing aid functionality, address specific health concerns by amplifying external sounds for users with hearing impairments. Such innovations are broadening the scope of wearables, positioning them as integral health companions rather than mere fitness tools.

Smart home appliances

With electronics makers aiming to integrate deeper into consumers' lives, a natural expansion has been through the development of new smart home devices. In 2024, smart home appliances are transforming everyday living by making home management easier and more automated.

Robot vacuums now employ advanced mapping and AI for efficient navigation and cleaning, while smart lighting systems offer remote or voice-controlled operation. These devices seamlessly integrate into broader smart home ecosystems, enabling features like mood-based lighting adjustments and scheduled cleaning routines.

Traditional appliances have also evolved, becoming integral parts of these ecosystems. For example, smart refrigerators now offer inventory tracking and energy-efficient operations, further enhancing convenience and sustainability.