Apple internally tests AI chatbot 'Veritas' to refine next-gen Siri: Report

According to Bloomberg, Apple is internally testing Veritas, a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot, to develop and fine-tune its next-generation Siri before a public launch planned for 2026

AI powered Siri
Apple's digital assistant Siri on iPhone
Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Apple is reportedly using an internal AI chatbot to test and prepare for the launch of its revamped digital assistant, Siri. According to a report by The Verge, citing Bloomberg, the internal tool—called Veritas—is being used by Apple employees to experiment with new Siri features and provide feedback before they roll out publicly.
 
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Veritas resembles other popular chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, allowing employees to type queries, hold back-and-forth conversations, and revisit past exchanges. However, Apple does not currently plan to release the chatbot to consumers. Instead, the app remains internal and is intended to help Apple fine-tune Siri’s upcoming upgrades, including the ability to search through personal data and perform in-app actions such as photo editing.
As noted by 9to5Mac, citing the same Bloomberg report, the app essentially transforms Siri’s still-in-progress technology into a ChatGPT-like interface that makes internal testing more efficient. It also allows Apple to gather structured feedback on whether the chatbot approach has long-term value. Employees can test extended conversations across different topics, save past chats, and follow up on earlier queries—all features that mirror existing consumer chatbots.
 
While Apple executives have voiced skepticism about the usefulness of standalone chatbot interfaces, the company continues to explore multiple approaches. At WWDC earlier this year, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi said the company aims to integrate AI into daily tasks rather than provide “a bolt-on chatbot on the side.”
The upgraded Siri is expected to combine Apple’s in-house AI models with external systems like Google’s Gemini. Bloomberg reports that the company is working on two versions of the system, with the goal of launching next spring. Apple is also developing a separate initiative, codenamed Answers, which seeks to create a ChatGPT-like search experience powered by its own AI technology.
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

