Microsoft Photos gets AI auto categorisation on Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Microsoft is updating its Photos app on Windows 11 Insider channels to add AI auto-categorisation on Copilot+ PCs, helping users organise images between screenshots, receipts, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Photos app on Windows 11 for all Insider channels that adds an AI-driven auto-categorisation feature for Copilot Plus PCs. According to the company, the change automatically groups images into a small set of predefined categories to make large photo libraries easier to navigate. The feature might expand to more users soon.

What auto-categorisation does

Auto-Categorisation uses AI to detect visual content and sort photos into folders such as screenshots, receipts, identity documents, and notes. Microsoft says the feature is language-agnostic, meaning the model can recognise document types regardless of the language in the image. According to the company, the feature is intended to save time, reduce clutter, and help users find images more quickly.

How it works for users

Photos that match the model’s patterns are automatically grouped into the aforementioned four supported categories. Users can browse those groups via the app’s left navigation or by using the Search bar, and they can manually change a photo’s category if needed.

Other updates

Microsoft said Super Resolution is now available across Snapdragon, AMD, and Intel-powered Copilot Plus PCs. Users will be prompted to download a model package when they use that feature. For the uninitiated, Super Resolution is a feature in Microsoft Photos that’s exclusive to Copilot+ PCs. It enhances and enlarges low-resolution images using advanced AI technology. The company also listed unspecified “other fixes and improvements” in the update notes.

Availability and how to get it

Microsoft said the update is rolling out across all Windows Insider channels. To receive the features and fixes, update the Photos app to version 2025.11090.25001.0 or higher via the Microsoft Store. Microsoft warned that the rollout may be gradual and that features may not appear immediately for every Insider.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft CopilotTechnology

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

