Samsung launches Perplexity AI-powered app for smart TVs: Check features

Samsung debuts the first Perplexity AI-powered TV app, bringing real-time answers, smart search, and AI assistance to its latest Vision AI Companion TVs

Perplexity TV App
Perplexity TV App (Image: Samsung)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Samsung has introduced the Perplexity TV App, the first television app powered by Perplexity AI, expanding its Vision AI Companion platform. According to Samsung, the app marks a new step in integrating generative AI directly into Samsung’s connected screens. It is said to help users find answers and explore content through natural, conversational interaction.

Availability

The Perplexity TV App is available on 2025 Samsung TVs. The company said that it will be available on 2023 and 2024 TVs with the latest OS upgrade later this year. As part of the rollout, users can claim a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription by scanning a QR code displayed within the app. 

Perplexity TV App: Details

According to Samsung, the Perplexity TV App adds a new layer to its Vision AI Companion platform, which debuted at IFA 2025. The feature combines Samsung’s existing AI capabilities with Perplexity’s real-time intelligence, making smart TVs more interactive and adaptable to user needs.
 
The app functions as a standalone AI agent within the Vision AI ecosystem. It is powered by Perplexity, an AI-based answer engine, that gathers responses from credible sources in real-time and offers follow-up suggestions for deeper exploration. Unlike standard search tools, the company said that Perplexity focuses on clarity and contextual understanding, allowing Samsung TV users to ask complex questions and receive accurate, visual answers without leaving their screens. 
 
How It Works:
  • Open the Perplexity TV app from the Apps tab or through Vision AI Companion using the AI button.
  • Accept the terms and conditions and allow Perplexity to access their microphones before using the AI voice component.
  • (Optional): For those who do not want to use voice commands, the onscreen keyboard or USB keyboard can be used to search with the Perplexity TV App.
  • Ask anything: Whether you want recommendations for Halloween entertainment or help with an everyday task, Perplexity will answer your query.
 

Topics :Tech NewsSamsung ElectronicsSamsung TVartifical intelligence

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

