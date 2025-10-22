Samsung launches Perplexity AI-powered app for smart TVs: Check features

The Perplexity TV App is available on 2025 Samsung TVs. The company said that it will be available on 2023 and 2024 TVs with the latest OS upgrade later this year. As part of the rollout, users can claim a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription by scanning a QR code displayed within the app.

Perplexity TV App: Details

According to Samsung, the Perplexity TV App adds a new layer to its Vision AI Companion platform, which debuted at IFA 2025. The feature combines Samsung’s existing AI capabilities with Perplexity’s real-time intelligence, making smart TVs more interactive and adaptable to user needs.