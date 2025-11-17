Soon, YouTube Music will let you search songs within playlists: Details

According to a report from Android Authority, a Reddit user recently spotted a new “Find in Playlist” option in the YouTube Music app for iOS. The user said the feature appeared on YouTube Music’s version 8.45.3 and confirmed they are based in India. They were able to search inside their playlists, though the option still does not work for saved radio playlists. There is no official announcement yet, but this small addition could fix one of the app’s most common frustrations.

The report also noted that even though playlist search seems like a simple feature, its absence has been a major issue for users. Those with large playlists often have to scroll through hundreds of songs to find one track. The only solution was using browser extensions on desktop, leaving mobile users without an in-app option. A built-in playlist search would make the app easier to use and bring YouTube Music closer to other streaming platforms that already offer this feature.

According to the report, the new option is not available for everyone yet. Several Android and iOS users who replied to the Reddit post said they still cannot see the “Find in Playlist” feature. Even when checking the same version of the iOS app in India, the option did not show up for all users. The feature will likely appear in the three-dot menu next to each playlist.