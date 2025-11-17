iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline

Apple is reportedly preparing a major shakeup to its iPhone launch roadmap, with multiple new models expected to join its lineup over the next two years. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a staggered release cycle for the next generation iPhone series across 2026 and 2027 — a timeline that may also mark the debut of Apple’s first foldable iPhone and a 20th anniversary model.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup plans

Gurman reports that Apple is targeting the second half of 2026 for three high-end devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company’s first foldable iPhone. The foldable model is said to adopt a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

The standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e are expected roughly six months later, in the first half of 2027. Gurman adds that the iPhone Air 2 may launch alongside these models. Contrary to a recent report by The Information which suggested that the iPhone Air 2 had been delayed, Gurman claimed that Apple never planned to release the device in 2026, and intentionally avoided calling the current model “iPhone 17 Air” to keep it separate from the annual cycle. ALSO READ: Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect He also notes that Apple is not planning to add a second camera to the iPhone Air 2, despite earlier reports hinting otherwise. Instead, Apple is reportedly focusing on moving the device to a next-generation 2nm A-series chip which could significantly improve efficiency and battery performance.

Gurman further states that after Apple launches the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and possibly the iPhone Air 2 in early 2027, the company plans to follow up with “an entirely new high-end model” in late 2027. This device will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone and could feature a curved glass display. Possible iPhone launch timeline for 2026–2027: First half of 2026: iPhone 17e

Second half of 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold

First half of 2027: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone Air 2

Second half of 2027: New high-end curved-glass iPhone Upcoming Apple Macs Gurman also reports changes on the Mac side. Apple is said to have paused development on the M4 Ultra chip, which was previously expected to power the next Mac Pro. Instead, the company is reportedly positioning the M5 Ultra as the new top-tier desktop chip — and, at present, it is only planned for a future Mac Studio refresh.